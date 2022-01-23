North of Ellensburg sits the Kittitas County Airport, also known as Bowers Field, which serves both private aviation and Central Washington University’s aviation program.
But the field first came into its own during World War II, when it served as a training base for Army Air Corps pilots, as well as a base for women recruited into an Army flight program.
The airport’s origins date to 1926, about 23 years after Wilbur and Orville Wright first took to the skies at Kitty Hawk, N.C. Local aviators used a privately owned golf course as a landing strip.
Four years later, a graded runway was constructed by the county and local pilots. A crosswind runway, on a roughly Northeast-Southwest axis, was built in 1936, with funding from the Civil Aeronautics Authority, a forerunner of today’s Federal Aviation Administration. The labor was provided by Depression-era work programs.
The field was sold to the city of Ellensburg in 1938, as activity at the airstrip increased. What was then the Central Washington College of Education started a civilian pilot training program in 1940, part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to create a pool of potential military pilots as war loomed.
The program provided ground training at the Ellensburg campus. Ellensburg Flying Service, established by Laurin Lamb, gave student pilots flight time at the airfield. Lamb was one of Ellensburg’s first pilots.
The demand for pilots would drastically increase after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II. The training program expanded to accommodate more students, who would go into the Army Air Corps.
At one point, 200 air cadets went through the program, with the pilots getting 10 hours of flight time before being certified as pilots.
The CAA expanded the field through its program to develop airstrips for national defense, making $300,000 in improvements — or $4.8 million in today’s money.
The field was also renamed Bowers Field in 1942, in honor of Navy Ensign Robert Keith Bowers, the first Kittitas County resident to die in World War II. An Ellensburg High School graduate, Bowers enlisted in the Navy Reserves while a pre-med student at the University of Washington in 1939, and was trained as an aviator.
He was serving as a float-plane pilot on the battleship USS California when the ship was hit by torpedo bombers during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Accounts say he was last seen going down to the ship’s hold, either to rescue sailors trapped below or help bring ammunition up to the ship’s anti-aircraft guns.
Bowers was among 102 sailors killed on the ship, and it is believed his remains are among the 20 from the California that have yet to be identified. His name is listed in the Courts of Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Bowers’ name was temporarily taken off the field when it became an Army Air Corps base. Since the Army already had a Bowers Field, it was rechristened Ellensburg Air Base during the war. With the designation, the runways were extended to a mile and other upgrades were made so it could serve as a bomber base.
But with a shift in strategy in the war, the field became home for a squadron of P-38 Lightnings, the twin-engine long-range fighter that was one of World War II’s iconic aircraft. The Ellensburg Flying Service, with all the military traffic at the airport, relocated to a strip built in the area of Reecer Creek, where it continued training pilots.
By 1944, the Army withdrew the P-38 squadron, making it a sub-base for the Ephrata-based 21st Tow Target Squadron, which pulled targets over what is now the Yakima Training Center for gunnery training.
Members of the Women’s Air Service Pilots were also sent to the base to fly C-45 transport aircraft.
As the war wound down, so did use of the field and the demand for pilot training, and in 1945, only a small military detachment remained there.
Two years later, the base was declared surplus property and sold back to Kittitas County. Many of the military buildings were removed from the field and converted into barns, homes and shops in the area.
Many of the military buildings that remained on the field were destroyed in December 1996 when heavy snows in Central Washington collapsed their roofs.
The field again became home to the Ellensburg Flying Service, which would become Midstate Aviation, which continues to provide flight training to this day.
The airport changed hands again in 1957, when it was turned over to Ellensburg, which in turn returned it to Kittitas County in 1965, and it has remained in county operation since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.