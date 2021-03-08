It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include “100 Years, 100 Women Yakima County”, Yakima Valley College, former YVC Athletic Director Jerry Ward, “Go East, Young Man” by William O. Douglas, the Northwest Athletic Conference, findagrave.com and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.