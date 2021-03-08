Elizabeth Prior can rightly be called the mother of Yakima Valley College.
Prior, who was the college’s first dean and later president, left a legacy that continues to live on in Yakima Valley academics and athletics.
Prior was born Oct. 13, 1879, in Philadelphia, and her family moved to Kingston, Mo., when she was a small child. In 1892, the Priors headed to the Pacific Northwest, leaving Prior behind to finish her education.
She was teaching in Missouri as a 19-year-old when she made the trip west and was reunited with her family. In Yakima, Prior worked at several different jobs, including as a typesetter for the weekly Yakima Republic, one of the predecessors to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
She went to Washington Normal School, today’s Central Washington University, graduating in 1909 and began teaching English, public speaking and debate at North Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School.
One of her students would later reflect the impact her lessons in public speaking made in his life.
“(I)n retrospect, I marvel at her ability to take a slightly crippled, nervous, frightened young man and give him poise and stage presence,” William O. Douglas wrote in his memoir, “Go East, Young Man.” Douglas, the school’s valedictorian in 1916, would later go on to become the longest-serving justice in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court, and a fierce advocate for First Amendment rights and the environment.
Prior would later earn a master’s degree from Columbia University and traveled abroad. She also became North Yakima High’s assistant principal and girls dean.
In June 1928, the school district decided to create a junior college, and Superintendent Angus C. Davis appointed Prior to serve as the school’s dean. She was honored to be chosen, but understood the challenge facing her starting a college from scratch, as well as going into a male-dominated profession.
“However, if after that announcement is made that you have chosen a woman, you find that the decision may not meet with approval and may work against a good enrollment, feel perfectly free to tell me and I shall understand,” Prior wrote in a letter to Davis. “The school must not be hampered in the beginning.”
The school opened Sept. 17, 1928, the third junior college in the state. Enrollment consisted of 105 students, taught by eight faculty members. The first graduating class, in 1930, had 22 students.
At that time, the school didn’t have a campus of its own. Classes were first taught at the old Columbia School, where the Yakima School District offices now stand, but Prior did whatever she could to make the college a success, especially as the Great Depression hit the Valley.
She toured the county, speaking about the college and the benefits it would offer its students and the community. The college, she would tell them, offered the county’s youth a chance to get an affordable college education.
She not only encouraged students to enroll, but she recruited faculty for the school and drummed up financial support. She was able to get the old elementary school remodeled, and secured donations to help support the college.
When the nation entered World War II,
Prior ensured the school did its part to help the war effort, adding classes in radio, meteorology and aviation mathematics.
Prior also believed in the benefits of athletics and physical education, starting programs for men and women. She would sometimes use her own money to cover the gas for away games, as well as writing letters to athletic recruits.
In 1946, Prior was involved in the creation of the Washington State Junior College Athletic Conference.
Her interests extended beyond the college. Prior was a charter member of the Yakima chapter of the Altrusa Club, a service club for professional women, becoming an international vice president in the organization.
The Yakima Business and Professional Women’s club named Prior its first “Woman of Achievement.” She was also a member of the Syringa chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic women’s organization.
After her retirement from YVC in 1946, she was involved in creating a two-room museum exhibit in the Liberty Building, a precursor to today’s Yakima Valley Museum.
One of her goals was to get a more permanent home for the college. The college obtained land in a 1937 donation from the family of A.E. Larson, a Yakima businessman who built the eponymous A.E. Larson Building, a Yakima icon.
Prior’s health was failing when YVC built its first building on the new campus, which was fittingly named Elizabeth Prior Hall. While she was unable to attend the cornerstone laying and the dedication in 1949, it was said that learning the building would be named for her was the proudest day of her life.
She died March 10, 1950, and is buried in Tahoma Cemetery.
“Miss Prior was one of the outstanding educators of the state of Washington,” Davis was quoted in her obituary. “She made a host of friends among the young people of the Valley and helped form their ideals.”
In 2003, Prior was inducted into the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Hall of Fame, and YVC’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
Today, a plaque on the side of Prior Hall bears her likeness and tells of her dedication to education and the school, and urges readers to join in continuing her work.