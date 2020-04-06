It took a swindler to turn Elizabeth Carmichael into one of the Yakima Valley’s most successful business owners.
Carmichael, who was twice widowed, made her fortune establishing what became the Maid O’Clover creamery, providing a market for local dairy products.
Born Elizabeth Cochrane on Jan. 6, 1858, in Scotland, she and her family emigrated to New Zealand in 1865. She married William Loudon in 1875.
In 1884, she and her husband moved to the Yakima Valley, following her brother-in-law, John Loudon, who owned a ranch in the Cowiche area. William and Elizabeth Loudon farmed in the area, and she would travel to Yakima City — today’s Union Gap — to sell butter.
But her husband died in 1885, when she was expecting her third child. She and her children moved to Yakima City, where she opened a mercantile store.
That was also the same year that the Northern Pacific Railway came into the Valley and, despite the hopes and lobbying of Yakima City, decided to establish its depot several miles north, enticing merchants to literally move their businesses to North Yakima.
Loudon’s store was not one of the ones that moved. Even though the city started to wither, her mercantile continued to thrive. She also became Yakima City’s postmistress, holding the job for nine years.
She would marry again, this time in 1898 to Colin Carmichael, a New Zealander with Scottish roots who worked as a hops dealer in the Valley. For health reasons, the family moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where Colin Carmichael continued to buy and sell Yakima Valley hops.
Carmichael was widowed again in 1899, and she and her sons returned to Yakima City, where she bought 150 acres and began raising dairy cows, selling their milk and butter in the city. In 1900, she opened the first of three stores in the city and began constructing a grand house.
Unlike most of the wood-frame houses in the city, the home, which still stands at 108 W. Pine St., was an impressive sandstone structure sitting on a basalt foundation, with a round tower topped with battlements on one corner.
It was about this time that a man came to the area who proposed building a creamery in Yakima City. Carmichael saw the need for a place to provide quality dairy products and was among those who supported this entrepreneur’s plan. But he turned out to be a grifter who took their money and fled.
Carmichael wasn’t about to give up on the idea of a creamery, however, and she opened her Yakima City Creamery on Main Street in 1902. Her creamery was the first in the region, and initially turned out milk and butter for a local clientele.
Three years later, she added what she dubbed “the finest ice cream it is possible to make” to the creamery’s offerings. She named the new product line Carmichael Ice Cream after herself, showing her confidence in the confection’s quality.
As the Valley grew, so did her business, providing a market for dairy farmers, and in turn she lent them money to build up their herds. Eventually, she expanded her product line to include buttermilk, cheese and cottage cheese.
She moved her operations to Yakima in 1912, where she built a creamery near an Artesian well near what is now Davis High School. She also relocated to Yakima, building a Craftsman-style home at the corner of Chicago and West Yakima avenues that was completed in 1919.
Carmichael died May 24, 1920, in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she was waiting to see her sister for the first time in 30 years. She is buried in Tahoma Cemetery.
The Yakima Daily Republic eulogized her as a woman who was able to balance the demands of raising a family with running one of the Valley’s more successful businesses.
The company continued to operate under the direction of her sons, with plants built in Ellensburg, Cashmere and Sunnyside, and later a string of convenience stores. The Yakima plant would eventually close in 1974, and the company would go into bankruptcy in the early 2000s.
Both of Carmichael’s homes are private residences today and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include the book “100 Years 100 Women Yakima County” edited by Theo Mays, the U.S. Department of the Interior, FindAGrave.com and the Yakima Herald-Republic’s archives.