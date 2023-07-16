Disney films are known as much — if not more so — for their music as the writing or animation.
Just ask any parent who’s endured incessant choruses of “Let It Go” by their children.
One of Disney’s legendary composers married into an Ellensburg family with roots going back to its days as a frontier community and is buried in Ellensburg.
Oliver G. Wallace was born Aug. 6, 1887, in West Ham, near London, where he began studying music. He immigrated first to Canada in 1904 and then the United States, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1914.
One of his first jobs was playing accompanying music for vaudeville shows and silent movies in 1906. He’s credited with being the first musician to accompany a movie on a pipe organ, a feat he did at a Seattle theater in 1910.
Wallace credited his work as a theater musician with preparing him for writing music at Disney.
“Believe me, you had to be snappy with your invention to keep up with the shadows in those early flickers,” Wallace said in a 1954 interview.
It was during this time that Wallace married Clara Catherine Burch. Burch was the daughter of John Norris Burch, who came to Washington in 1879, and Anna Belle Rego, whose family settled in Kittitas County in the early 1870s and were considered among the notable residents of that time.
Clara Burch was a musician and taught music at the University of Washington.
Wallace would also become a house organist at the Granada Theatre in San Francisco and Grauman’s Rialto Theatre in Los Angeles.
He went to work in the 1930s with Columbia and Universal Studios music department, playing pipe organ in the score for the 1935 “The Bride of Frankenstein.”
The next year, he went over to Disney, where he would spend the rest of his life, writing scores and songs for a variety of feature-length films and shorts, as well as directing music for other movies. It was estimated that he had written 30 miles of movie soundtrack.
He won an Oscar for his direction of the score for "Dumbo," which includes his songs “Pink Elephants on Parade” and “When I See an Elephant Fly.”
He also directed music for “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan,” and “Lady and the Tramp.”
He also did the scores for many of the shorts featuring Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse. A song he did for a cartoon showing Donald Duck’s nightmare of living under Nazi rule, “Der Fuehrer’s Face,” became one of the most popular songs in World War II.
He also wrote the scores for “Darby O’Gill and the Little People," “Ten Who Dared," and “The Incredible Journey.”
He died Sept. 15, 1963, in Los Angeles, and is buried in the IOOF cemetery in Ellensburg, along with his parents-in-law and his wife.
Wallace was posthumously named a “Disney Legend” in 2008 for his musical contributions to Disney’s programs.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7748. Sources for this week's column include “An Illustrated History of Klickitat, Yakima and Kittitas Counties” by the Interstate Publishing Co., Familysearch.org, FindAGrave.com, D23.com and the Kittitas Valley Historical Museum.
