When you hear the word “Ellensburg,” there’s a pretty good chance the first thing that comes to your mind is the Davidson Building.
The downtown landmark, with its Italian-style architecture, corner tower and sculpture of a phoenix, is a city icon, just as the A.E. Larson Building symbolizes Yakima.
And like the Larson Building, the Davidson Building represented a man’s vision for what the Kittitas County seat could be, and he wasn’t going to let a little thing like a devastating fire stand in the way.
In less than 20 years, Ellensburg grew from A.J. Splawn’s Robbers’ Roost trading post to a thriving city that was competing with North Yakima and Olympia for the right to be the new state capital.
During that campaign to put the best face possible on the city, John B. Davidson, an attorney, thought the city needed a grand hotel to serve those who would come to do business in the new capital, as well as a building that reflected positively on a bustling city.
(Spoiler: Olympia won the vote after Yakima and Ellensburg split the Eastern Washington vote.)
Davidson planned to pull out all the stops, building in the Victorian style with large windows on the first floor for commercial space, with skylights illuminating the interior. Guests would not have to suffer the indignities of either using a chamber pot or an outhouse, as there would be indoor plumbing.
He invested $42,000 in the building — $1.3 million when you factor for inflation — with architect J.B. Randell and contractor William O. Ames employed to make it a reality.
Davidson began construction in early 1889 at the northeast corner of East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street, but the plan appeared to go up in smoke — along with the rest of downtown — on July 4, 1889.
A fire started at J.S. Anthony’s Grocery Store on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. Fanned by Ellensburg’s legendary winds, the fire quickly consumed the store and spread through the rest of the wood-frame buildings downtown.
While nobody was killed, 200 homes and 10 blocks of downtown were wiped out, including the partially completed Davidson Building. Davidson’s damages were listed at $4,500.
The cause of the fire was never determined.
But like the rest of the people in Ellensburg, Davidson was determined to rebuild, showing that Ellensburg would rise again.
Work resumed on the building, which was made from a metal framework filled in with brick. The building was designed in the Italianate style, with leaded glass windows and decorative elements made from tin in Chicago that were designed to look like stonework.
One feature on the building reflected the determination of both Davidson and Ellensburg to put the fire behind them. On the south side of the building is a sculpted phoenix, a bird that in mythology dies in flames only to rise again from the ashes.
The work was completed in late 1889, and the hotel opened for business in January 1890. Davidson would lose ownership of the property during the Great Panic of 1893.
Through the years, the building has housed a variety of businesses and hotels, and at one point was painted completely white. Today the building has been brought back as closely as possible to its original appearance, minus a few of the decorative items that have been lost through the years, and is home to several businesses, including an insurance company, a clothing store and a bar.
It is on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Ellensburg Historic District. Davidson’s building is also depicted on the patches worn by Ellensburg police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.