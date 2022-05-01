It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include “An Illustrated History of Klickitat, Yakima and Kittitas Counties” by the Interstate Publishing Co., Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, the National Register of Historic Places, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman, the Daily Record and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.