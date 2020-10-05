It sounds like a storyline ripped from a dime novel or a B-movie screenplay: Masked cowboys ride into town, rob the local bank at gunpoint and escape in a hail of gunfire.
But it happened 118 years ago in Roslyn, contributing both to destabilizing the Pacific Northwest’s cattle king’s fortunes and the lynching of two suspected killers in Ellensburg in an unrelated case.
On the afternoon of Sept. 24, 1892, five masked men rode to the Benjamin E. Snipes and Co. bank, at the corner of East Pennsylvania Avenue and South First Street, where the Roslyn Candy Co. shop stands today.
The bank was owned by Ben Snipes, who made his fortune raising cattle in the Yakima Valley and driving them to the gold fields of British Columbia. Snipes opened a bank in Ellensburg and a branch in Roslyn as part of his efforts to diversify his business interests as the market for cattle declined.
When the cowboys arrived, it was the day that the payroll for the Northern Pacific Coal Co. — $100,000, or $2.8 million in today’s money — was to be deposited at the bank.
With two accomplices holding the horses, three masked men went into the bank and announced that they were robbing the place, holding the bank’s cashier and a couple of customers at gunpoint. The cashier was pistol-whipped when he didn’t move fast enough.
As the men left the bank with canvas bags of money, the bank’s assistant cashier was coming to work, saw what was happening and alerted townspeople. The assistant cashier and an improvised posse confronted the robbers, and in the ensuing shootout the assistant cashier and another man were wounded and the robbers made a clean getaway.
A posse was assembled to pursue them, but they only found five dust-covered
and exhausted horses left behind after the cowboys split the haul and went their separate ways.
Their timing was not as good as they might have hoped, as the payroll wasn’t at the bank at that time, and later court testimony put the haul at $5,000 or $6,000 — $144,038 or $172,845 in today’s money.
A brief item in the Oct. 6, 1892, Yakima Morning Herald noted that the robbers were still on the loose, and possibly headed toward Canada.
“‘The (Ellensburg) posse will never catch them,’ remarked a citizen of that place today. ‘And if they knew that they were within 20 miles of the robbers, I believe they would turn around and go in the other direction,’” the paper reported. “Whether this was the result of fear or favor was not stated.”
In November, three men — Cal Hale, Tom Kenzie and George Zachary — were arrested in eastern Oregon and extradited to Kittitas County for trial. It was a major event at the time, with a reporter from Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World covering it.
While the bank’s cashier and the customers in the bank identified the three in court, Hale was the only one convicted. Kimzie and Zachary were acquitted for a lack of evidence.
And that’s when things started falling apart.
Sarah Morgan, a woman in Salt Lake City, wrote prosecutors in Ellensburg that she knew who robbed the bank, and it wasn’t Hale. She said she overheard Matt Warner, Bill McCarty, Tom McCarty, George McCarty, George McCarty and Fred McCarty plotting the robbery and later bragging about it. Morgan’s sister was married to Warner.
Warner’s wife later wrote a letter identifying her husband as one of the robbers, noting that she was tired of his outlaw life.
Hale was released, and Ellensburg Marshal Paris C. McGrath and deputies went to Warner’s ranch in Ephrata posing as horse buyers, and then took him into custody. George McCarty was caught in Oregon, while the rest of the gang avoided capture.
While awaiting trial, Warner and George McCarty managed to break out of the jail and grabbed guns an accomplice had hid under the sidewalk. The escapees were spotted by passersby, and both sides exchanged gunfire, leaving one of the residents wounded and the escapees hit with buckshot.
Warner and George McCarty forced their way into the home of J.C. Clymer but surrendered to authorities without incident.
The men’s trial ended in a hung jury due to a lack of evidence and the fact that the eyewitnesses picked out the wrong people the first time around. Prosecutors chose not to try the men again because the county couldn’t afford a second trial.
Warner went back to Utah, reconciled with his wife, and served time in Utah for killing a man while working as a guard. He would later become a deputy sheriff in Utah, staying out of legal trouble.
George McCarty disappeared from the pages of history, while Bill and Fred McCarty were killed robbing a bank in Delta, Colo. Tom McCarty rode with Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch for a while before retiring to Oregon’s Wallowa Valley.
The robbery didn’t help Snipes, as it destabilized the bank (this was in the days before federally insured bank deposits). It failed in the Panic of 1893, and his assets were sold for a fraction of their worth.
The failure to prosecute anyone for the robbery did little to inspire confidence in the Kittitas County legal system, and two men paid for that with their lives.
Sam and Charles Vinson, a father-and-son team of ne’er-do-wells, were being held in the Kittitas County Jail for killing two men in a fight at an Ellensburg bar in 1895. Rather than wait for the men to be tried, a mob of 50 people stormed the jail, grabbed the Vinsons and hanged them from a tree.
Eleven men were arrested in connection with the lynching, but there was only enough evidence to charge eight. Of those, five were acquitted and prosecutors dropped the case against the remaining three, saying it would be “useless” to have another trial.