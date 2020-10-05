It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column included Historylink.org, “Roslyn, a Town’s Portrait” by Wayne F. Larrabee Jr., Washington Rural Heritage, “Columbia, the Magazine of Northwest History,” The Inflation Calculator created by Morgan Friedman, the Washington Rural Heritage collection and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.