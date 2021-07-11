A steel axle driven into the ground on the Hanford Reach marks where a couple with Yakima Valley ties became collateral damage in the fighting between Native Americans and federal troops.
Blanche and Lorenzo Perkins’ deaths triggered a manhunt for the suspected killers and fueled distrust between white settlers and the Native Americans on whose land they were living.
The July 9, 1878, killings can be traced to the Bannock-Paiute War. It involved Bannock citizens who balked at being forced into the Fort Hall Reservation, as well as dissatisfaction with the government’s lack of gratitude for their service as scouts in the running battle with Chief Joseph’s Nez Perce.
After the defeat of the tribes’ two leaders, some of the warriors were retreating, hoping to meet up with Columbia Chief Moses, who was taking in disaffected people. As they camped near Umatilla, the company was attacked by a federal gunboat armed with cannon and a Gatling gun, the first modern machine gun.
The gunfire killed several Native Americans and destroyed their encampment, keeping others pinned down. But a few made it across the river into Washington and determined to avenge those they’d lost.
There, they found the Perkinses.
Lorenzo, 35, was a cattleman who initially settled in the Wenas area and married Blanche Bunting, 18, whose family settled in Yakima City, today’s Union Gap. The newlyweds homesteaded on White Bluffs, on the east side of the Columbia River.
The Perkinses started out July 9 for Yakima City, taking a ferry across the river. But they never arrived, and Blanche’s uncle, John McAllister, and another man, Adam Duncan, went out looking for them.
They went to Rattlesnake Springs, a watering spot along the trail to Yakima City, and found a torn piece of a quilt and a broken dish, which they brought back. Friends and family identified the items as belonging to the Perkinses, and a larger search party, including three Native American scouts, went out looking for them.
The Perkinses were found buried under rocks on either side of an island in a shallow ravine, 40 miles east of Union Gap. Lorenzo’s clothes had multiple bullet holes, while it was not clear whether Blanche was shot or bludgeoned.
The pair are buried at what is today Pioneer Graveyard in Union Gap, where an obelisk marking their graves declares they were “killed by Indians.” Andrew J. Splawn, who knew Blanche, said she used to pick flowers in the cemetery as a child.
A search was begun to find the killers, and in November 1878 there were rumors they were hiding with Chief Moses, leader of the Columbia band and namesake for Moses Lake. Moses denied any complicity in the killings, and even joined the search parties with a band of warriors, causing some friction as the white settlers and Yakama tribal police distrusted his intentions.
Moses maintained that he had driven the six killers out of his camp when he found out what they did.
Eventually Wi-ah-ne-cat and Ta-ma-hop-tow-ne, Shu-lu-skin, Te-wow-ne, Moss-tonie and Ki-pe were arrested while another, Chuck-chuck, committed suicide.
Moss-tonie would become the prosecution’s star witness, turning state’s evidence against the others.
During the trial, the story of the Perkinses’ last moments came out. Seeking to avenge the Native Americans killed in the attack, Wi-ah-ne-cat and Ta-mah-hop-tow-ne decided to kill the Perkinses, but first they had to be sure they were unarmed.
They approached the Perkinses and asked for food, which the Perkinses said they would give them, as they would be in Yakima City that day. That was when the men drew their guns on the Perkinses, but the Perkinses quickly mounted their horses and fled.
Lorenzo was shot twice, the second shot knocking him from the saddle, and he soon died. Blanche, who was riding bareback with just a rope around the horse’s neck to guide it, was outrunning her pursuers until, when she tried to jump a ravine, she was thrown from her horse when it could not clear the obstacle.
Accounts say that Blanche begged them to kill her and spare her husband, not knowing that he was already dead. While the others sat on their horses not doing anything, Wi-ah-ne-cat chided them for their inaction and killed Blanche himself.
Wi-ah-ne-cat, Shu-lu-skin, Te-won-ne, Ki-pe, and Ta-ma-hop-tow-ne were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging. They escaped on their second attempt at a jail break, but were found in Union Gap. They broke out again, and were found Toppenish Creek. Wi-ah-ne-cat was shot while fleeing, while Ki-pe and Shu-lu-skin were recaptured.
Te-wow-ne was found by Yakama citizens and turned over to authorities, while Ta-mah-hop-tow-ne remained on the lam.
The three made another escape attempt, using a rock-filled moccasin to stun the jailer, who recovered enough to start firing on the fleeing fugitives, alerting others to the jailbreak. Te-wow-ne was shot and died from his wounds, while the other two were recaptured and executed.
In July 1880, Ta-ma-hop-tow-ne was hunted down and killed by James Taggart and Bob Bunting, Blanche’s brother.
In 1922, Lucullus V. McWhorter, a self-taught historian and ethnographer, marked the site where the Perkins’ bodies were found with an old axle pounded into the ground.