Anyone doing historical research on the Yakima Valley and its Native people — myself included — owe a debt of gratitude to Click Relander.
Relander, a former city editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic, also did extensive research on the history and culture of the Wanapum and Yakama people, as well as life in the Yakima Valley. His collection of books, photographs and papers is housed at the Yakima Valley Libraries’ recently opened Northwest Reading Room.
“The Relander Collection is important because it is not only intact, but it has collections of his articles as well as his books,” said John Baule, archivist and director emeritus of the Yakima Valley Museum, an institution Relander helped found. “It’s a valuable resource.”
Clifford Curtis Relander was born Jan. 16, 1908, near Danville, Ind., the son of Fred and Lessie Relander. After the death of his mother in 1912, Relander lived with his aunt, a former schoolteacher who introduced him to books, putting him on the path he would follow later in life.
After joining his father in California, Relander studied sculpture with Julia Bracken Wendt, considered one of the leading female sculptors in the American West. He decided to pursue journalism as a career, working at the Times-Delta newspaper in Visalia, Calif., but he continued to sculpt, studying Native Americans.
“The striking features and patient character of the Indians attracted him to the original Americans ... and this naturally led to a serious study,” Relander wrote, referring to himself in the third person, in a biographical note for his book “Drummers and Dreamers.”
Several of his busts of San Joaquin Valley Natives were sent to the Southwest Museum in Los Angeles, and one to the Smithsonian Institution, according to a biography from the Yakima Valley Libraries.
Relander came to Yakima in 1945 to work for the Yakima Morning Herald, which would merge with the Yakima Daily Republic to become the Yakima Herald-Republic.
When he wasn’t working at the paper, Relander began researching the Wanapum, a band living along the Columbia River at Priest Rapids. His research, which was spent among the Wanapum and with its leader, Puck Hyah Toot, led Relander to write “Drummers and Dreamers,” considered by many to be the definitive history of the Wanapum and their spiritual leader, Smohalla.
Relander also befriended citizens of the Yakama Nation, testifying on the Yakamas’ behalf in a water rights dispute in 1952. He also wrote “Yakima Treaty Centennial, 1855-1955,” which was published by the Yakama Nation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855.
Those and other books were given to Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, as well as the Smithsonian.
When the Wanapum Dam was constructed, Relander lobbied for the Wanapum to get jobs and housing after being partially displaced by the dam project.
Puck Hyah Toot, a nephew of Smohalla, adopted Relander as a member of the Wanapum, with the name Now Tow Look, meaning Hovering Hawk.
Relander, Baule said, had an advantage over later historians who have tried to chronicle Native history and culture in that he had access to primary sources for oral history and traditions.
“He had a lot more (information) than most of us because we are younger and get it from secondary sources,” Baule said.
Relander also continued sculpting, making busts of prominent Wanapum to display at the visitor center at Wanapum Dam. In 2015, the Grant Public Utility District opened a new visitor center at the dam, as well as a Wanapum Heritage Center in cooperation with the Wanapum.
His research was not just limited to Native culture. Relander also gathered documents and photographs chronicling life in the Valley, including newspapers dating back to 1893. As chairman of the research committee of the Fort Simcoe at Mool-Mool Restoration Society, he participated in the effort to preserve the former Army outpost and Indian boarding school as a historical site.
He was also involved in the efforts to establish a museum to preserve Yakima County’s history, the Yakima Valley Museum, and was part of a group that helped acquire the Gannon Museum of Wagons collection for the Yakima Frontier Museum, which stood where the Yakima County jail now stands.
The Gannon Collection was eventually acquired by the Yakima Valley Museum.
Relander, 62, died Oct. 20, 1969, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital following a heart condition and a respiratory infection. He was buried at the Priest Rapids Cemetery, receiving Wanapum funeral rites.
His extensive collection was sold to a Seattle bookstore, and several groups negotiated for the collection.
Baule credits Lorry Plath, reference librarian at Yakima Valley Libraries, with securing the collection and bringing it back to Yakima, with the help of anonymous donors.
“There is no other collection like it.”
The collection is available to the public at the Northwest Reading Room at the central branch in downtown Yakima, or online at https://archives.yvl.org.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include familysearch.org, historylink.org, and the archives of the Yakima Valley Libraries and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
