Water, or rather the lack of it, is a matter of crucial importance in the western United States.
Due to the arid conditions in areas far from the coastlines, water is such a precious commodity that access to it is regulated by laws that appear, to those who are not from the area or don’t directly work with irrigation, absolutely Byzantine. And it can also drive people to aggressively defend their water rights, sometimes with lethal force.
A quote often misattributed to Mark Twain summed it up: “Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting.”
In 1905, a Yakima Valley irrigation company may have taken that saying to heart when it decided to resolve a dispute with a rival by trying to blow up a dam in Kittitas County.
Walter N. Granger, who built the Sunnyside Canal, was manager of the Washington Irrigation Co., and he had a problem. Because of inexperience with irrigation, farmers in Sunnyside were using too much water — up to five times more than Granger deemed necessary.
Granger and the investors in the company sought a solution by getting the Legislature to pass a bill that would allow the mountain lakes that feed the rivers to be dammed to store flood waters that could then be released throughout the year, stabilizing the water situation.
The bill failed in 1905, due to political horse trading involving the Northern Pacific Railway’s opposition to increased freight fees.
That summer was exceptionally hot and dry, with Sunnyside farmers demanding more water. But Lombard and Horsley, a company that was developing land near Union Gap and established the Union Gap Irrigation Co., had built a dam at the head of Lake Cle Elum in order to store water for its plans.
In the eyes of Granger and E.F. Blaine, a lawyer who represented one of the owners of the Washington Irrigation Co., this was a potentially illegal threat. First, the water wasn’t being used, and water rights are based on the premise of “use it or lose it.” And the lack of water could impede the Washington Irrigation Co.’s plans to sell the Sunnyside Canal to the federal government.
F.H. Newell, the chief engineer for what would become the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, was in North Yakima and when Blaine told him of the lack of water, he suggested getting the Lake Cle Elum water since nobody was using it.
It’s a safe assumption that Newell, for whom a federal building in Boise was named, probably meant that the irrigation company should have either gone through the courts or purchased water from the Union Gap developers.
But Blaine, Granger and other irrigation company executives met to discuss the situation and decided that since Lombard and Horsley didn’t have, in their opinion, a legal right to the water, they could go up there and take it by blowing up the dam.
Granger gave the assignment to Ross K. Tiffany, one of his company’s engineers. E.F. Benson, of the Prosser Falls Land and Irrigation Co., called his brother, Harry, in Roslyn to provide dynamite and the necessary equipment for the job.
But phones were not as secure as they are today. An operator overheard the call and alerted Frank Marble, Lombard and Horsley’s engineer. Marble then tipped off the Kittitas County sheriff.
On Aug. 17, Tiffany, Joe Driscoll, a construction foreman on the Sunnyside Canal, and four transient laborers picked up the dynamite at the Northwest Improvement Co. store in Roslyn and headed for the dam.
They planted 30 pounds of dynamite in the dam for the first blast, which tore open 20-foot wide gap and released a swift-moving torrent of water. Tiffany walked out on the dam to survey the effect of the blast and determine where to lay the next set of charges.
“The noise of the escaping water shut out other sounds, and I did not realize the approach of the enemy until a hand like a ham fell on my shoulder and Deputy Sheriff Haight of Cle Elum invited me to come along with him,” Tiffany would recall years later.
Tiffany pleaded with the deputy about the plight of Lower Valley farmers who needed the water more than the developers who built the dam. But he and his crew were taken into custody without setting the next charge.
The workmen were released, but Tiffany and Driscoll were charged with malicious trespass. The charges were initially dismissed because it was claimed the law they were charged under was misworded, in that it should have read “willfully and maliciously” instead of “willfully or maliciously,” and that it applied to a dam built for “agricultural purposes” instead of “irrigation purposes” as written in the charging documents.
But the Washington Supreme Court reversed the Kittitas County court ruling, dismissing the semantic arguments and ordered the men to be tried. Tiffany and Driscoll were eventually found guilty, but given light fines, which Granger’s company paid on their behalf.
The damage to the dam, according to news accounts, was estimated at between $275 and $300 — $7,921 to $8,642 when adjusted for inflation. While they didn’t succeed in destroying the dam, Tiffany and Driscoll’s raid provided enough water for two weeks to Lower Valley farmers, which was enough to save them from ruin.
Lombard and Horsley insisted the water was not being illegally withheld because Granger’s company never asked them to release it.
The Sunnyside Canal would be sold to the federal government as part of its reclamation program. The Bureau of Reclamation also operates the Cle Elum Dam built in the 1930s, as part of the effort to control water distribution in the Yakima River Basin.