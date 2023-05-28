“Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.”
— U.S. General of the Armies John J. “Blackjack” Pershing.
Out of the roughly 3,000 Yakima Valley residents who served in World War I, 28 of them were either killed or missing in action in “The War to End All Wars.”
One of those was Clarence L. Turley of Grandview, whose last acts of the battlefields of Europe led to him being awarded some of the highest honors the United States and France could confer.
Turley was born Nov. 13, 1894, in Marion, Ky., one of two children of Joseph and Della Mae Turley.
United States Census and genealogical records suggest that Turley and his family had moved to Grandview by 1910, a year after his mother died.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Oct. 4, 1917, in Pasco, almost six months after the United States declared war on Germany and allied itself with Great Britain and France. He did his basic training at what is today Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
On April 7, 1918, Turley sailed off to France to join his fellow soldiers in the trenches of western Europe, where millions had already been killed.
He was assigned to the 128th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army’s 32nd Division. The division was sent to break the German resistance along the Marne, where in one of the opening acts of the war French and British troops beat back an attempt by the Germans to capture Paris, a victory that became known as the “Miracle of the Marne.”
From July 18 to Aug. 6, 1918, Turley and his unit drove the Germans back in the Second Battle of the Marne and were given 10 days to recuperate before the next push.
Turley and the 32nd were attached to a French Army division and given the assignment to capture the town of Juvigny, about 88 miles east of Paris. In two days of heavy fighting, the American and French forces took the town and its railroad connection, as well as hundreds of German prisoners.
But Turley would be among the casualties.
On Aug. 28, as the Americans were helping their French allies who had been pinned down by German machine guns, Turley went out to rescue a fallen soldier. As he was carrying the wounded man to help, Turley was shot. He continued to carry the other soldier to medical help.
Turley, 23, would die from his wound two days later. He was buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery in Seringes-et-Nesles, the same cemetery where poet Joyce Kilmer, also a casualty of the war, is buried.
Olvil Hill, one of Turley’s friends in the regiment, said in a letter written after the war that he believed the exertion of carrying the other soldier contributed to Turley’s death, but he said that Turley died like a hero.
Turley was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest decoration for valor, as well as the Purple Heart and the World War I Victory Medal with three battle stars.
“In an attack by his company, Cpl. Turley gave proof of unusual gallantry and courage by fearlessly going out under heavy machinegun and artillery fire to give aid and to and carry back the wounded,” his Distinguished Service Cross citation reads.
He was also awarded the Croix de Guerre with Gilt Star by the French government.
In 1930, his stepmother, Myrtle, received a Gold Star medallion. Tiffany & Co., famous for its glass lamps, struck the medals to honor mothers and widows who lost their sons and husbands in the war. The government and the United States Steamship line arranged for the medallion’s recipients to travel to Europe to visit their loved ones’ graves.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include the Grandview Museum, the American Battle Monuments Commission, Familysearch.org, FindaGrave.com and “Honor Roll of Yakima County.”
