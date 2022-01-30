It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include Historylink.org, “Ka-mi-a-kin, The Last Hero of the Yakima” by A.J. Splawn, Spokanehistorical.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.