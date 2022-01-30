A campground in Cle Elum and a road in Yakima County bear the name of one of the Yakama’s chiefs, Owhi.
And soon, Selah’s Volunteer Park will have its name amended to include Owhi, one of the signatories to the Treaty of 1855 and uncle of the Yakama Chief Kamiakin. He also fought in the war with federal troops and was killed as part of an act of treachery committed by an officer.
Owhi, whose name also appears as Ow-hi and Ou-hi in the historical record, was the son of We-ow-wicht, who was a chief of the Yakama in the 18th century. Owhi would become the chief of the Upper Yakama, whose territory encompassed what is today Kittitas County and the Upper Yakima Valley.
In December 1847, while visiting Fort Walla Walla, Owhi asked that Catholic missionaries be sent to his people. A pair of priests with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the Revs. George Blanchet and Celestine Verney, established a mission on Manastash Creek. They would later be joined by the Revs. Charles Pandosy and Casimir Chirouse.
The mission building was described as more of a hovel than a formal church.
In return for Owhi’s protection, the priests were to teach his people. Later, Owhi’s nephew, Kamiakin, would ask that the missionaries establish a mission at Ahtanum Creek. Pandosy would found the St. Joseph Mission, the first and oldest Catholic church in the Valley.
Part of Owhi’s territory was the Wenas Valley, which offered a sheltered place where crops could be grown with irrigation. It was in this area, known as Owhi’s Gardens, that the Yakama would get their first indication of coming trouble.
An Army surveying team led by Lt. George B. McClellan arrived in the Valley in 1853, coming from Fort Vancouver. McClellan, who would later become the overly cautious commander of the Union Army of the Potomac in the Civil War, made his camp at Owhi’s Gardens, later meeting with Kamiakin at Ahtanum.
McClellan assured Kamiakin and Owhi that his company’s intentions were only surveying a route for a railroad through the area, and that there were no plans of opening the land to settlers, a claim the Yakama leaders were told to be skeptical of by Pandosy, who warned them of what had happened to Native people in the eastern part of the country.
A month after McClellan’s arrival, the first emigrant wagon train came into the Valley, stopping at Owhi’s Garden before making the push over the Cascades. The company, led by James Longmire, traded with Owhi’s people for 13 bushels of potatoes for the trip to the west side.
Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens met with Owhi and other Native leaders on the east side in 1854 to discuss a treaty in which the government would buy land. Owhi told Stevens that the people would not sell their lands, and Stevens informed him that if they didn’t sell it, the government would take it anyway and the Army might annihilate them.
Owhi relayed this message to Kamiakin, who proposed having the various tribes and bands present a united front when they met with Stevens to discuss the treaty the following year.
But the tribes’ unity collapsed when the Nez Perce said they would work out their own deal, despite Owhi’s declaration that giving up the land would be an affront to the Great Spirit who gave it to them.
“Shall I give the land which is part of my body and leave myself poor and destitute?” Owhi said. “Shall I say I will give you my lands? I cannot say so. I am afraid of the Great Spirit. I love my life.”
But in the end, Kamiakin, Owhi and 12 other leaders would sign the Treaty of 1855, under which the bands that formed the Yakama Nation ceded 11 million acres and were forced onto a 1.3 million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley.
One provision of the treaty was that white settlers would not come into the Valley until 1857, giving the Yakama time to move onto the reservation.
Stevens broke the promise two weeks later, with settlers coming into the area. These settlers included miners who, according to Yakama accounts, raped Yakama women.
When the subject of war was brought up, Owhi said he would rather not fight the whites, but if they insisted on settling in his country or sending in soldiers, he would take up arms.
Two of the accused rapists were killed in retaliation by the Yakama. Andrew J. Bolon, a U.S. Indian subagent sent to investigate the killings, was killed by Yakama, which whites cite as their casus belli, and the war with the Yakama began.
Owhi fought alongside Kamiakin at what is known as the Battle of Union Gap, where the Yakama were routed by federal troops.
Afterward, Owhi and Kamiakin had a falling out, with Owhi wanting to make peace, while Kamiakin wanted to continue the fight. Although Owhi initially met with Stevens before the second council of 1856, the governor refused to discuss the matter with anyone except Kamiakin.
Owhi would later make a peace treaty with Col. George Wright, but that treaty fell apart at the urging of Owhi’s son Qualchan, who urged him to keep up the fight.
But in 1858, when it was clear that the Yakama had lost the war, Owhi again went to Wright, who was camped at Latah Creek near Spokane, to sue for peace, hoping to spare his son who, as an able strategist and brave warrior, was a target for the Army.
Instead, he was tied up and ordered by Wright to summon his son to come to the camp. Owhi refused to lead his son into a trap, preferring to die first.
But Qualchan, learning his father had gone to Wright’s camp, headed out himself to sue for peace, only to find his father tied up as a captive.
“Why did you come?” Owhi shouted to him. “We are all as good as dead now.”
Qualchan met with Wright, but instead of negotiating Wright wrote a note that would turn out to be Qualchan’s death warrant. Fifteen minutes later, he was hanged.
Wright justified the summary execution on the grounds that Qualchan was one of the accused killers of Bolon, even though Qualchan was innocent.
On Oct. 3, 1858, Owhi was being transferred to Walla Walla when, with his legs tied, he managed to spur the horse he was on in an attempt to get away. He was shot multiple times, with the officer in charge of the detail ordering one of the men to administer a coup de grace to the wounded chief.
