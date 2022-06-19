With summer approaching, it can only mean one thing for fruit lovers in Washington state: Cherries are coming.
The round stone fruit, in both its tart and sweet varieties, is ready for picking by orchardists who fretted over the crop through the spring, watching temperature and rainfall to ensure that the delicate, temperamental fruit was not lost.
Cherries are one of Washington state’s major cash crops, along with apples and hops. Nationally, the only state that comes anywhere close to producing as many cherries as Washington is California, with Washington harvesting 20 million 20-pound boxes of the fruit in a typical year for sale here and abroad.
But cherries are not native to Washington.
Even though cherries appear to be almost quintessentially American, thanks in part to Parson Mason Weems’ cock-and-bull story about George Washington and his father’s cherry tree, they are a foreign import.
Cherries were originally from east Asia, between the Black and Caspian seas, making their way into Europe along the trade routes. The fruit’s name comes from Cerasus, a region of what is today Turkey where ancient Greeks cultivated the fruit.
Today, Turkey is the world’s largest cherry grower, followed by the United States.
Cherries made their way to North America in the early 17th century, when Dutch colonists settled what is today New York. In Manhattan, Broadway shifts to the west at East 10th Street where it was moved to avoid a cherry tree that once grew there.
As the country grew, Michigan became the hub of cherry production in the country.
Cherries made their way to the Pacific Northwest the same way as many of the people who settled in the region — the Oregon Trail.
Henderson Lewelling gets the credit for introducing the fruit to the region. He brought cherry stocks among the starters for 700 fruit trees with him as he traveled from Iowa to western Oregon by oxcart in 1847. Lewelling ran a nursery selling the trees to other settlers for $1.50 each — about $51 in today’s cash.
Lewelling’s nursery provided the cherry trees that would become part of orchards throughout the region.
Lewelling’s younger brother, Seth, took steps on his own to diversify the cherry varieties. He created several varieties, the most notable of them being the Bing cherry, which he named after his orchard foreman Ah Bing, a 7-foot-tall immigrant from China.
He also created the Black Republican and Lincoln varieties as a tribute to Abraham Lincoln.
By 1900, there were hundreds of cherry orchards in Washington, with cherry growers forming cooperatives to collectively market their fruit.
It turned out that the region was an ideal place for cherry production, with the Cascades serving as a divider between the two main varieties of cherries, sweet and tart.
Growers found that tart cherries did better in the moist climate on the west side of the Cascade, while the drier east side was ideal for sweet cherries. Yakima Valley is considered the largest sweet cherry producer in the state, followed by Chelan County.
But as cherry growers will tell you, the fruit is delicate and temperamental. While frost is a necessary element in cherry growing, it must be at the right time. A late frost in May 1907 wiped out almost every single cherry blossom in the Palouse.
Nowadays, orchardists use heaters and wind machines to protect the fruit from freezing if temperatures get too cold.
And while water is important, rain at the wrong time can cause the fruit to split.
In 1972, Washington State University developed one of the state’s more popular cherries, the Rainier, which was a cross between the Bing and Van varieties, an exceptionally sweet fruit that is popular with consumers.
Unfortunately, it’s popular with birds, with orchardists having to deploy netting and other measures to drive away the birds that can eat a third of the crop.
