While the Rev. Charles Pandosy is best known for his work among the Yakama, his influence was felt throughout both Washington and British Columbia.
A Catholic missionary, Pandosy established missions in Washington and Canada, developed a friendship with Yakama leader Kamiakin and created a dictionary translating the Yakama language.
Pandosy, whose baptismal name was Jean-Charles-Jean Baptiste-Félix, was born Nov. 22, 1824, in Marseilles, France, to Esprit-Étienne-Charles-Henri Pandosy, a sea captain, and Marguerite-Josephine-Marie Dallest.
He attended Bourbon College in Arles, and then began his studies for the priesthood at the Oblates of Mary Immaculate’s Juniorate at Notre-Dame de Lumières near Avignon. The order, which was founded in 1807, had the mission of preaching Christianity to the poor and working to relieve their suffering.
Pandosy became a novice on Aug. 14, 1844, at Notre-Dame de l’Osier and took his vows on Aug. 15, 1845.
But his ordination as a priest would have to wait.
He was assigned to head to what was then the Oregon Territory to labor there and establish missions. Their journey from Le Havre to New York and then overland to Fort Walla Walla took almost eight months. During the wagon trip to the Pacific Northwest, Pandosy and fellow missionary Casimir Chirouse entertained their fellow travelers by singing and playing the accordion.
Their wagon trains regarded the missionaries’ presence as protection from attacks by Native people.
It was at the fort that Pandosy and Chirouse made Washington history. On Jan. 2, 1848, Bishop Augustin Magliore Alexandre Blanchet ordained the men to the priesthood.
The ceremony required some improvisation as they were out on the frontier and didn’t have enough albs, the white robes worn during Mass — for both the attendants and the soon-to-be ordained priests. Chirouse wore an alb fashioned from either a nightshirt belonging to William McBean, Fort Walla Walla’s chief clerk, or a dress belonging to McBean’s wife, depending on which account you read.
Seven months later, Pandosy and Chirouse established the Immaculate Conception Mission on Manastash Creek near present-day Ellensburg. The missionaries were invited by Owhi, chief of the Upper Yakama, who believed their message would benefit his people.
Pandosy’s ministry there would take him around Central Washington, with regular trips back to Walla Walla. But the work took a toll on Pandosy, who was found nearly starving despite having plenty of food at the mission, his cassock in tatters.
He was nursed back to health, physically and mentally, and he returned to the ministry among the Yakama. This time, he was invited by Kamiakin, Owhi’s nephew and chief of the Yakama, to establish a mission on Ahtanum Creek.
The St. Joseph Mission was established in 1852, the Oblates’ fifth in Central Washington and the first in the Yakima Valley.
It was there that Pandosy created the first Sahaptin dictionary and taught the Yakama French, English and Latin. In three years, 400 Yakama were baptized, with Kamiakin declining the sacrament because it would mean giving up all but one of his wives.
It was during this time that the Yakama were visited by U.S. Army Capt. George B. McClellan, who told the Yakama he was there to survey a route for a railroad, and there were no intentions to bring white settlers to the area.
Pandosy warned Kamiakin that, despite McClellan’s assurances, white settlers would come, backed by the Army, and there was little the Yakama could do to stop it.
“Others will come with each year until your country will be overrun with them,” Pandosy told Kamiakin. “Your lands will be seized, and your people driven from your homes. It has been so with other tribes; it will be with you.
“You may fight and delay for a time this invasion, but you cannot avert it.”
In June 1855, the Yakama and 13 other tribes and bands were forced to sign the Treaty of 1855, with Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens warning Kamiakin that there would be bloodshed if he did not make his mark on the document.
While the treaty, which ceded 11 million acres to the federal government and forced the newly formed Yakama Nation onto a 1.3 million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley, said white settlers would not come in for two years, prospectors came into the Valley.
The Yakama War was triggered when, responding to the rape of Yakama women, warriors killed two prospectors in August 1855. A month later, Indian Agent Andrew J. Bolon was killed while investigating the miners’ deaths.
After the Yakama victory at Toppenish Creek, Kamiakin dictated a letter to Pandosy addressed to the federal government seeking peace while outlining his people’s grievances with those he said had robbed his people of their land and culture. He also declared that his people would rather die than fall into American hands.
As the Yakama prepared to meet federal troops at Union Gap, Kamiakin had Pandosy, the Rev. Paul Durieu and most of the women and children evacuated across the Columbia River at Priest Rapids.
Federal troops occupying the mission found Kamiakin’s letter, as well as a half-keg of gunpowder buried in the mission garden, which led the troops to loot and burn down the mission, accusing Pandosy of providing munitions to the Yakama.
Along with destroying the mission, the soldiers paraded around in the vestments Pandosy and Durieu left behind, prompting the soldiers’ commander, Lt. Philip Sheridan, to say his troops were “more convincing as common pillagers than brave Indian fighters.”
From Priest Rapids, the priests decamped to the Jesuit mission near Colville. Pandosy returned to the Valley after the war, but Stevens ordered him to close the mission and leave.
Pandosy would eventually receive an apology from the army for falsely accusing him of arming the Yakama.
He would become a chaplain in the Army and an interpreter and negotiator with Native people. He also continued to work with Jesuit priests among the Colville and Coeur d’Alene tribes. A British officer serving on the boundary commission described Pandosy at that time as being a pleasant, well-informed man who carried a blanket and bacon behind his saddle, ready to travel anywhere.
When wars between the Army and the Yakama and Spokane tribes broke out in 1858, Pandosy’s order relocated him to Esquimalt on Vancouver Island. From there, he was directed to establish a mission in southern British Columbia, which he did in the Okanagan Valley. While his travels took him around southern British Columbia, his base of operation was Penticton, where Pandosy introduced agriculture to Native people there, and he became popular with his parishioners.
He died at Penticton on Feb. 6, 1891, and was buried at the Okanagan mission. Over time, the exact location of Pandosy’s grave, and the cemetery itself, became lost.
In 1983, two students from Okanagan College did an archaeological dig and found the cemetery and several coffins, including one that contained the remains of an Oblate priest. However, they could not conclusively identify the remains as Pandosy’s.
Today, a street and several businesses bear Pandosy’s name, and he’s been the subject of movies and plays.
