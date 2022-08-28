The photo of U.S. Marines and a Navy medic raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is one of the most iconic images in American culture.
Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image on the summit of Mount Suribachi has been reproduced and reimagined countless times, been featured on a U.S. postage stamp, was the official image of a war bond drive and reproduced in sculpture at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va.
While that image is well known, the story of a Catholic priest from Ellensburg and his role in that event is almost a footnote by comparison.
The Rev. Charles F. Suver celebrated Mass on the mountaintop shortly after the flag was raised, fulfilling a promise he made shortly before the Marines landed on the island.
Suver was born Sept. 7, 1906, in Ellensburg to John and Josephine Suver. He graduated from what is now Seattle University in 1924, and in 1937, after teaching at Gonzaga University, he was ordained a priest in the Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits.
He then taught at Seattle Preparatory School, where he gained a reputation as a fine teacher and strict disciplinarian. He reportedly tackled one student who broke the school’s rule against running in the hallway.
After the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor, Suver joined the Navy as a chaplain and was assigned to the 5th Marine Division. He was one of 19 chaplains with the 28th Marine Regiment as it headed to Iwo Jima.
The Marines were going to need all the help they could get, spiritually and otherwise.
The volcanic island was an important piece of the Allied strategy in the Pacific, as it provided an airfield for bombers and fighter escorts within striking distance of Japan’s home islands.
The Japanese realized this as well, garrisoning the island with 22,000 troops who were firmly dug in and determined to fight to the last man.
While on his landing ship Feb. 18, 1945, awaiting the order to go ashore the next day, Suver and Marine officers were talking about when they would hit the beach the next day. One of the officers said if he could get a flag from the ship, he’d bring it to the top of Mount Suribachi, the 550-foot mountain on the island.
Another officer said he would make sure the flag got to the summit, and Suver said if they did raise the flag, he’d celebrate Mass underneath it.
The next day, Suver celebrated Mass for Marines on the ship and, afterward, told some of them “A brave man does his duty, despite the terrible fear.”
Suver, who landed on the beach with the Marines, proved he was a brave man. Coming under fire, Suver worked at an aid station, aiding the wounded and the dying.
Suver wrote his parents to assure them he was OK.
“Don’t worry about me: I am where I want to be and doing the things I want to do,” Suver said in the letter.
Five days after their landing, Suver learned that Marines were working their way up the slopes of Mount Suribachi. Even though the Marines on the mountain were under fire from entrenched Japanese troops, Suver proceeded toward the peak, with his assistant carrying what they would need to administer the church sacrament on the top.
The Marines succeeded in taking the summit and raising a flag. After a couple of hours, the Marines got a larger flag that could be seen better from the beaches and raised that one in place of the first flag.
That flag raising was captured by Rosenthal, the AP photographer.
While there’s some question in the historical record as to which flag raising Suver celebrated Mass after — Suver, his assistant and Rosenthal said it was after the first flag, while some of the Marines there said he did it after the second flag was raised — what’s not in dispute is that Suver did conduct a church service even as they could hear Japanese soldiers talking in the nearby caves.
Using a board and two empty fuel barrels as an altar, Suver, clad in khaki vestments, performed the ceremony for 20 Marines on the mountain.
While Rosenthal’s image became a symbol of America’s progress toward ending the war, it was not the end of the fighting on Iwo Jima. After 36 days, the Marines finally took the island, killing nearly all of its defenders.
It was the bloodiest battle in the Marine Corps’ history, with almost 6,900 Marines killed and 19,217 wounded.
Iwo Jima and the later battle on Okinawa were seen as harbingers of what the Allied forces could expect if they landed on Japan’s home islands. Those battles were part of President Harry S. Truman’s reasoning for using atomic bombs to force Japan to surrender.
After the war, Suver returned to the Pacific Northwest, conducting spiritual renewal sessions in parishes throughout the region and California.
In 1971, Suver started doing marriage counseling, taking part in retreats in Spokane and Seattle where couples could come and work on their marriages.
Suver would later serve as chaplain at Park Rose Care Center in Tacoma until 1992. He died April 11, 1993, Easter Sunday, at a nursing residence on the Seattle University campus after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
He is buried at Mount St. Michael’s Cemetery in Spokane.
