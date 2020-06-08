It would be hard to discuss Yakima County’s history without any mention of agriculture.
At Fullbright Park in Union Gap, there is a museum devoted to farming and the equipment that farmers and growers used to make the land productive.
The Central Washington Agricultural Museum features a variety of tractors, wagons and other farm machines, as well as other associated crafts and trades, such as blacksmithing, carpentry and even printing.
It all started with one man’s interest in agricultural history, and his desire to showcase it.
Ted Falk was born in Minnehaha County, S.D., on Feb. 21, 1913, and came to Yakima by way of Garretson, S.D., in 1938. He operated a car parts store and worked as a parts manager before buying ABC Fire Equipment Co.
In the 1970s, a group of tractor enthusiasts would gather in Toppenish to show off their machines. Falk believed there should be a permanent place where such treasures could be displayed and the area’s heritage celebrated.
He shared this vision with a group of friends, who decided to start a museum with donated wagons, tractors and other farm equipment.
One of the things they needed was a place to put it. Union Gap provided that, on about 15 acres on what was once the Fullbright Ranch.
Falk originally planned to build the museum around a windmill he found in the Horse Heaven Hills. He traded fire extinguisher products for the windmill, but the artifact was removed by the time the museum was ready to move it to Fullbright Park.
But another museum helped get them artifacts to launch the collection. Yakima Valley Museum acquired the Gannon Collection of wagons, firearms and other items when the Yakima Frontier Museum closed.
The Yakima Valley Museum made a permanent loan of some of the wagons to the agricultural museum. In time, other pieces of farm equipment were donated or acquired, with many of them on display in concentric rings that people can tour on foot, by car or in wagon tours conducted by the museum.
Where possible, the museum staff has arranged duplicate items across from each other so people on both sides of a bus or car can see the same thing.
Falk died in November 1980, barely a year after the museum opened. It did eventually get a windmill, which sits at the center of the outdoor display.
But there’s more to the museum than plows, tractors and wagons. The museum also has a working wood mill, where visitors can see how logs were turned into planks, as well as how blacksmiths worked hot metal into various shapes for horseshoes and other things.
There’s also a fruit line and a scale model of Yakima’s Fruit Row as it appeared in the 1930s. The museum includes pioneer homes, as well as a carriage house and a silo with museum displays inside.
A recent addition to the museum is the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum, recreating an early print shop. Printing was part of agriculture, as some farmers would buy their own printing presses to make flyers, box labels and other items.
The museum’s demographics have shifted a bit, from older machine enthusiasts to school groups who come to learn about the Valley’s history.