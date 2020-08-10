It’s easy to miss the low-profile stone and bronze marker on South Second Street by the parking lot and drive-through lanes for Yakima Federal Savings.
But the plaque marks the location of Centennial Hall, a building that stood for more than 100 years as a witness to history in two cities. It was the last surviving building to make the trip between what is now Union Gap and Yakima.
Centennial Hall was constructed on Main Street in Yakima City, which is today known as Union Gap. Its name comes from the fact that it was dedicated on July 4, 1876, when the United States was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
Centennial Hall’s construction was considered one of the signs that Yakima City was quickly becoming a respectable community. The building’s first floor was used for commercial enterprises, while the second floor was used for social events and meetings for residents to discuss matters of public concern.
One of those concerns was the Northern Pacific Railway’s plans to bring rail service to the Valley. The railroad had gone bankrupt in the Panic of 1873, which delayed construction of the line that was to come through Yakima City, which city officials believed was holding back their prosperity.
Supporters and critics of the railroad met at Centennial Hall in March 1884 to discuss the situation, with some demanding the railroad forfeit its land grants in the area for failing to meet its obligations.
Ultimately, they took a more conciliatory approach, recommending the railroad be given two more years to extend the line to Yakima.
The railroad did make it to Yakima City in November 1884, but the joy of that moment — when townsfols quickly drained six barrels of whiskey in celebration — was short-lived, as railroad officials said Yakima City would not be the site of a depot.
Instead, the plan was to go several miles north and establish a new city to be the railroad’s hub in the area. Yakima City’s residents met again at Centennial Hall to discuss the situation. They resolved to send a delegation to the railroad’s headquarters to negotiate a better deal.
In the end, the railroad offered to move buildings from Yakima City to the new city, North Yakima, at its own expense. It was a move people in the city considered a death blow to their hopes of prosperity.
About 100 buildings were put on skids and winched across the prairie to their new locations.
One of those buildings was Centennial Hall, which was hauled to a spot on South Second Street, where it was parked on its skids. It served as a school and a home to businesses as the new city grew around it.
To celebrate the nation’s bicentennial, the Yakima Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington placed a dedicatory plaque in front of the building on July 4, 1976, 100 years to the day the building was first dedicated in its old home.
By the time the building was razed in the late 1980s, it was the last of the Yakima City buildings that made the trip north.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this article include “Yakima A Centennial Reflection” by George M. Martin, Paul Schafer and William E. Scofield, Yakima Valley Museum and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.