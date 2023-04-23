Many Yakima Valley residents observed Earth Day on Saturday, attending programs at Cowiche Canyon or Kissel Park, or visiting state parks for free.
Like the rest of the nation, the Yakima Valley observed the first Earth Day 53 years ago, a moment some consider the start of the modern environmental movement.
Earth Day was conceived by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin Democrat who was concerned with the state of the environment in the 1960s. Rachel Carson’s landmark book “Silent Spring” had come out in 1962, alerting the public to the dangers posed by the insecticide DDT.
After witnessing the aftermath of a major oil spill off Santa Barbara in 1969, Nelson decided that the public needed to be made aware of the dangers of air and water pollution. Seeking to tap the energy of the anti-war protests of the era, Nelson proposed the “National Teach-In on the Crisis of the Environment,” to be done on April 22, 1970.
Despite what some current conspiracy theorists say about that date, Nelson’s staff picked April 22 because it fell between colleges’ spring break and final exam periods.
Originally meant for college campuses, Nelson’s call for environmental awareness attracted a broader base of support, and the name was changed to “Earth Day.”
It was estimated that 20 million Americans — a tenth of the total population at the time — demonstrated that day for clean air and water.
In Washington, U.S. Sen. Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson spoke at both the University of Washington and Washington State University on the threats to the environment. The only backlash Jackson faced was when some WSU students pelted him with marshmallows because of his stance in support of the Vietnam War.
At what was then Central Washington State College, students watched films on environmental issues and sent postcards to the state’s senators and representatives endorsing environmental legislation, as well as signing up for environmental projects.
Morgan Junior High School in Ellensburg launched a two-week study on environmental problems, while students at Mount Stewart Elementary School landscaped several gardens.
At East Valley High School, students conducted a funeral for a smudge pot, which they dubbed “Old Smoky.” Smudge pots were oil-fired heaters used to hold frost at bay in orchards — but sent up plumes of acrid smoke in the process.
“The smudge pots may have saved the future of the apple industry, but they sure didn’t do much for Yakima’s previously blue sky,” East Valley senior Dick Stevens said. Growers were required by law to use smokeless heaters after 1970.
Then-state Rep. Sid Morrison, who would later become a member of Congress, spoke at the high school about efforts to enact pollution control in the state, including legislation to create the state Department of Ecology. But he told the students that all the laws would not do any good until people’s attitudes and behavior changed.
“You may not like it, but you’re going to have to decide whether or not to do your individual part,” the Zillah Republican said.
The environmental movement spawned that day would lead to the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by President Richard M. Nixon, as well as the banning of leaded gasoline and other steps to protect the environment.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include earthday.org, historylink.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.