Women in Washington received the right to vote in 1883, but it would take another 75 years before the state elected a woman to Congress.
And it was a Yakima woman who punched through that glass ceiling.
Catherine May Bedell served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was also part of the Nixon and Reagan administrations.
Catherine Dean Barnes was born May 18, 1914, to Charles H. and Pauline Van Loon Barnes in Yakima. Her father ran several businesses, including Barnes-Woodin Fine Ladies Apparel, Barnes Grain and Feed Co. and General Merchandise Store.
She was known for having a quick mind, and while still in grammar school she memorized the Bill of Rights and the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, a feat that earned her a silver dollar from her grandmother.
She earned the nickname “Catherine the Brave” because of her athletic ability, as well as her outgoing and fearless personality.
But the Great Depression hit most of the family’s business interests hard, along with dashing Barnes’ hopes of attending a university in the eastern United States. Instead, after graduating from Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School — she enrolled in Yakima Valley Junior College and transferred to the University of Washington, where she graduated in 1936 with a degree in English with a drama minor.
She earned a teaching certificate at UW in 1937 and taught English at Chehalis High School for three years before going to the University of Southern California to study speech.
That led her into radio in 1940 at station KMO in Tacoma, where she was the women’s editor and a broadcaster. Instead of a salary, she was only paid commission on the number of ads she sold for her show, which was aimed at homemakers.
The irony of a single, working woman hosting such a show, which turned out to be popular, wasn’t lost on her.
“I told women how to raise their children, how to cook and all those things,” she said in a 1999 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “I knew as much as you could put in your left ear.”
While in Tacoma, she met her first husband, James O. May, who was an Army sergeant based at Fort Lewis, now part of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. They were married in January 1943 and moved to New Jersey in 1944, when he was transferred to Fort Dix.
She got a job with NBC in New York as a writer and assistant commentator. One of her early assignments was producing the first Betty Crocker radio program.
When her husband was discharged in 1946, May and the family, which now included a son, moved back to Yakima, where her daughter would be born in 1950.
In Yakima, May’s husband joined her father’s real estate business while she went to work at KIT radio, producing a daily show aimed at women. Along with the usual fodder for post-war women’s programming — recipes, household tips, social news — May also provided listeners with “hard news,” reasoning that topics that interested her would likely interest other women.
She also got her start in politics at this time. May and her husband joined the Yakima County Young Republicans, and her husband was elected president.
Bucking the GOP’s “old guard,” who backed Robert Taft’s 1952 bid for the presidency, May and her husband recruited supporters for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower at Yakima County precinct caucuses.
Following that success, May, at her husband’s urging, ran for a seat in the state House of Representatives. She beat the establishment candidate in the primary and went on to be among nine women elected to the House in 1952.
On the campaign trail, May projected the image of a typical housewife who just happened to have a radio show, even though producing the show and selling ads was a full-time job. For a photo-op that promoted this image, May donned a rarely used apron and served eggs to her children — even though her daughter was allergic to eggs.
In Olympia, she was a fiscal conservative, although her initial view on public education — she opposed public financing because she believed it was a precursor to socialism — softened to where she passed legislation to exempt school districts from state and county taxes and made it easier to pass school levies.
She also sponsored legislation to relax some of the so-called “Blue Laws,” including a prohibition on selling alcoholic beverages to women. Another bill she sponsored laid the foundation for public television in the state.
After three terms in the Washington House, May set her sights on Congress. At that time, Republican Fourth District Rep. Otis H. Holmes was retiring, and May again surprised the establishment by winning the primary.
She faced Frank LeRoux, a wealthy wheat farmer and businessman from Walla Walla, who was so favored to win the race that the state Republican Central Committee thought May’s campaign was a lost cause and wouldn’t finance it.
But May, who was being outspent in the race, instead out-campaigned LeRoux, going door to door through the sprawling district and contrasting her warm personality against her opponent’s cold and stiff persona.
She challenged LeRoux to public debates, accusing him of hiding behind his billboard ads.
She also played to the district’s base, pledging to continue farm price supports and endorse an anti-union right-to-work law.
She beat LeRoux with 54% of the vote, becoming the first woman in Washington to be elected to Congress — and, at the time, one of the few women not elected to fill a seat previously occupied by her husband.
In Congress, she became the first Washingtonian to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, a seat she held throughout her tenure. She was later put on the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, a post she wanted because of the presence of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in her district.
She pushed for the installation of a generator plant that would use steam generated by Hanford’s plutonium-producing reactors to generate electricity, a move that created hundreds of jobs in the district.
In Congress, May supported fees on imported sugar, a move that would help Washington’s sugar-beet industry, and resisted efforts to require farmers to pay better wages and housing for migrant laborers.
May also sponsored legislation to create the House Select Committee on Standards of Officials Conduct, which she served on briefly, because of a need she saw for an ethics committee. The committee would later become a standing committee.
While May did not consider herself part of the Women’s Liberation movement, she pushed for women’s rights. She co-sponsored the Equal Rights Amendment each time it was introduced throughout her tenure in Congress, and was a co-sponsor of the 1963 Equal Pay Act.
She also pushed to have sex discrimination prohibited under the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act.
She was also one of three women in the House who demanded better treatment after they were turned away from an exercise class at the House gymnasium because their male colleagues would be uncomfortable exercising with women. While May said she didn’t think she was discriminated against, they did win the concession of a couple of extra “women-only” hours in the House pool.
But by 1970, she found herself catching flak from both sides of the political aisle. Conservatives, particularly members of the John Birch Society, blamed her for the closure of reactors at Hanford, even though she lobbied Nixon to keep them open.
And her views on the Vietnam War, which she had supported as a stand against “naked communist aggression,” changed after the Tet Offensive in 1968 destroyed the Pentagon’s claims that North Vietnam was on the verge of defeat.
She also questioned the war’s purpose after touring a burn hospital in Saigon — today’s Ho Chi Minh City — and visiting with her son, Jamie, who was deployed with the U.S. Marines at Da Nang.
Liberals criticized her support for Nixon.
On the home front, she was headed for divorce which, at that time, was considered a political liability for women. She married Donald Bedell, an international trade management consultant, in 1970, but that marriage would end in divorce as well.
In the 1970 election, May was defeated by Democrat Mike McCormack, receiving 47% of the votes cast. She failed to carry Yakima County, her home base.
After her defeat, May said she would not run again, telling a Seattle Times reporter that “there’s nothing deader than a dead politician.”
While she never held elected office again, May wasn’t quite done with politics.
Nixon named her as one of the eight original trustees of Amtrak, the national passenger railroad system. She was also the first woman to chair the International Trade Commission.
President Ronald Reagan named her a special consultant on the 50 States Project in 1982, an effort to persuade states to repeal sexist laws.
She died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on May 28, 2004.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include the U.S. House of Representatives, Penn State University Libraries, Historylink.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
