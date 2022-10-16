Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence.
It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
At his grave, a bronze plaque lists facts about his life, including his death from an arrow wound. While it sounds like he fell in battle, Olney’s death was not quite so heroic and was a little more complicated.
Olney was born April 17, 1824, to William and Charlotte Olney.
He came into the Oregon Territory with the Barlow wagon train at age 19, stopping at Walla Walla. He then floated down the Columbia River to what is now The Dalles, Ore., where he opened a trading post, doing a good business resupplying other emigrants who were making the final push to the coast.
He also operated a ferry on the Deschutes River, further bolstering his financial position in the community. He would eventually hold several positions in the community, including sheriff of Wasco County and probate judge.
It was there that Olney met his wife, Twawy who also went by Annette, daughter of a Wasco chief. They would marry in 1852.
In November 1847, missionary Marcus Whitman, his wife and nine other people were killed by Native people who blamed Whitman for a deadly measles outbreak that seemed to affect Native people more than white settlers.
Olney led a group of volunteers during the ensuing Cayuse War, escorting travelers across the area and guiding federal troops and militia as a scout.
Even with that activity, he was still held in high enough regard by Native people that President Franklin Pierce appointed him Indian Subagent for the Oregon territory in 1854, a position he would hold until 1859.
It was in that capacity that Olney participated in the investigation of the disappearance of Indian Agent Andrew Bolon, who was investigating the killing of prospectors by Yakama people in retaliation for the rape of Native women.
Olney’s investigation confirmed that Bolon had been killed by the Yakama.
Bolon’s death and the rape of the women were considered the trigger events of the Yakama War, which ended in defeat for the Yakama.
Olney also accompanied Oregon volunteer soldiers to Walla Walla in an expedition that ended with a four-day battle and the death of Walla Walla Chief Peo Peo Mox Mox, who was being held as a hostage by the troops.
It was while out looking for the perpetrators of an attack on a wagon train that Olney was hit in the head with an arrow. The tip of the arrowhead remained lodged in Olney’s skull, and he made the two-day ride back to The Dalles battling an infection and dizziness.
The doctor at the fort deemed it too risky to try to remove the arrowhead, while Olney’s wife applied poultices to combat the infection.
As he was recovering, Olney and his brother, Cyrus, launched a business venture to trade furs in Hawaii. Olney built the ship they would use for the venture, and he, his wife and brother made the first trip.
But being an oceangoing trader did not help Olney’s health, so the ship was sold.
Those around Olney also noticed that his behavior shifted as well. He took to wearing fancy clothes, which was a deviation from his usual behavior, and he divorced his wife briefly.
Today, we would attribute those shifts in his personality to a traumatic brain injury from being shot in the head with the arrow.
One of his friends, James Wilbur, a missionary who was teaching at the Indian Boarding School at Fort Simcoe, convinced Olney to sell his properties in Oregon and move to the Yakima Valley, as it would be better for his health.
Wilbur first met Olney when he arrived in The Dalles on his way to Walla Walla.
Wilbur, who would become the agent over the Yakama Indian Agency, may have had a more personal motive beyond Olney’s health and welfare. Olney’s good reputation with Native people, and the fact that he was married to a Native woman, would make it easier for Wilbur to work with the Yakama.
Olney took Wilbur’s advice and settled in the Ahtanum area in the Upper Yakima Valley, becoming one of the first white settlers in that area, operating a ranch.
It would be at Ahtanum where the arrowhead would finally kill him.
He was out with his cattle on Sept. 28, 1866, when his horse stepped in a hole and bucked, throwing Olney out of the saddle. He landed on the ground, his head hitting a rock that drove the remainder of the arrowhead into his brain, killing him instantly.
He was 42.
Wilbur had Olney’s blanket-wrapped body brought to Fort Simcoe on a travois, with Annette and their children following, for burial.
In 1956, a bronze plaque was added to his grave outlining his life.
His descendants were among the first people to claim land in what would become the city of Toppenish.
