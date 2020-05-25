Aaron Blanchard was, in his mother’s words, “a goofy kid from Selah who grew up to be a badass pilot.”
Blanchard, a U.S. Army captain and Apache helicopter pilot, was killed in a rocket attack in Afghanistan in 2013. Buildings at two military installations are named in his honor.
Blanchard was born April 2, 1981, and raised in Selah, graduating from Selah High School in 1999. Growing up near Crusher Canyon, he demonstrated a love of speed at an early age, riding his Big Wheel tricycle down Fifth Avenue with his feet off the pedals so it would go faster.
He also had a love of the outdoors, going out on hunting trips with his dad, Don Blanchard, not too long after he learned to walk.
For one birthday, he wanted to have a party out in the hills around Selah, his mother, Laura Schactler, recalled.
There were two things he wanted to be, she said: an elk or a pilot. Going to airshows while growing up, Blanchard became fascinated with jets.
In high school, he was a varsity wrestler and a pole-vaulter, throwing himself into the strict discipline wrestling required.
After graduation, Blanchard joined the U.S. Marine Corps, going to boot camp at Camp Pendleton in California — which he said was not any worse than becoming a wrestler — and training as an aviation mechanic at Pensacola, Fla.
He almost didn’t make it into the Marines, as surgery from an ear infection raised doubts about whether his hearing was good enough for the corps. But Blanchard pestered the recruiters to the point where he wore down their resistance and he was enlisted.
While in the Marines, Blanchard was servicing helicopters and gaining an appreciation for them. He was deployed overseas twice, once to Kuwait and then to Iraq, where he was part of the invasion of Iraq.
After leaving the Marines, he got married and he and his wife, Rebecca, had two children, Hunter and Amalia. His children, Schactler said, were his great passions in life, followed by hunting and the Army.
Blanchard and his wife enrolled at Central Washington University in 2005, where Blanchard was a bull rider in the CWU Rodeo Club and a cadet in the Army ROTC program. He graduated in 2009 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant and ready to become a helicopter pilot.
At Fort Rucker, Ala., he did so well in his flight class that he was allowed to choose what aircraft he would fly. He chose the Apache, a two-seat helicopter that is used to provide support for troops on the ground with a powerful gun and wing mounted missiles and rockets.
“Aaron had a poster that said ‘Apache pilots: Because fighter pilots need heroes, too.’,” his mother recalled.
He was transferred to Fort Drum, N.Y., the home of the legendary 10th Mountain Division. While there, Blanchard flew an Apache in an airshow at the base.
Even though he was a captain, Blanchard showed great respect for the warrant officers, noncommissioned officers who flew helicopters, valuing their expertise.
He also made it a point to come home every year to join his brothers on an elk hunt.
In January 2013, in preparation for a deployment to Afghanistan, Blanchard went to Colorado to train in the high-altitude flying conditions he would encounter overseas. He joined the 2nd Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in April 2013, going over ahead of the rest of the unit to work out the change in command, his mother said.
He was at a base in Pul-E-Alam on April 23, sleeping in a tent at the center of the base after flying at night, when an enemy rocket attack began. One of the rockets hit the tent where Blanchard and 1st Lt. R.J. Hess, a Blackhawk helicopter pilot, were sleeping, killing both men.
A third person in the tent survived but was wounded.
“He never stood a chance,” Schactler said. Since then, she said the bases have upgraded their buildings to offer more protection.
Schactler was practicing for a concert when she saw headlights outside. When military officers got out, she prayed they were not coming to her door, a soldier’s mother’s worst nightmare. But they did.
Blanchard’s brothers and father went to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, the home of the military’s mortuary service, for Blanchard’s return from Afghanistan. Michael, who also was in the military, escorted his brother’s body back from Dover to Yakima.
A New York Times story described the attention to detail the mortuary unit personnel put into preparing the dress uniform that was draped over Blanchard’s shrouded body, even using a ruler to ensure that Blanchard’s nametag and military decorations were perfectly placed.
Both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whose son played soccer with Blanchard when they lived in Selah, ordered flags flown at half-staff in Blanchard’s honor. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a veterans’ motorcycle club, escorted Blanchard’s body from the Yakima Air Terminal to the funeral home.
Blanchard’s funeral was at Stone Church in Yakima, and he was buried with military honors at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.
His military awards include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, NATO Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Army Aviator Badge, the Navy-Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, four Navy Sea Service deployment ribbons, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and two rifle expert badges.
Schactler and her son, Karl Blanchard, organized “The Fallen Heroes 56: A Yakima Run to Remember” in Blanchard’s memory to raise money for the USO, providing $30,000 over five years to thank the organization that helped the family after Blanchard died.
An athletic center at Fort Drum and a gym at the Yakima Training Center are named for Blanchard. Artist Larry Selman created a portrait of Blanchard and Hess in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter that hangs in the heritage room at CWU’s ROTC building.