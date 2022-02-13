It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include “Early African Americans in Our Yakima Valley History,” compiled by Gilbert B. Chandler and Ester B. Huey; the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation; Grandview Museum; the 1880 U.S. Census; and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.