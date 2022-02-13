On the outskirts of Grandview sits what today is a house with a bell tower.
But for nearly 40 years, it was a schoolhouse, and a historically unique one for the Yakima Valley.
The Waneta School was established on land donated by one of the first Black settlers in the Valley, and it was run by Black people.
Ole Washington was born a slave in Nelson County, Va., in January 1856, and was emancipated during the Civil War. Working as a coal miner in Illinois, Washington came to the Pacific Northwest in 1888, one of 50 Black miners brought in to break a strike at the Northern Pacific Coal Co.’s mines in Roslyn.
Mine operators had hoped that bringing in Black miners as strikebreakers would provoke the strikers, but the white miners didn’t take the bait, and the strike ended peacefully. The Black miners stayed, and joined by others, worked alongside the European immigrants who also came to the coal fields, knowing that cooperation was essential to safety underground.
Washington, according to some accounts, was not satisfied with the pay the mining company offered for his services as an engineer and fireman, and decided to become a homesteader in the Lower Yakima Valley. In 1890, he staked his claim on 160 acres in the Grandview area, where he and his wife, Lucy, and their family grew corn, hay and potatoes, along with operating a dairy.
Washington would support the Republican Party and was one of the charter members of Mount Hope Baptist Church, Yakima’s oldest Black church.
But he and his family also had a passion for education, as their granddaughter, Veotha Bell, recalled in a January 1991 story in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“The very first thing my grandmother did when she got up from childbirth was to give the land for a school,” Bell said.
The Washingtons donated part of their homestead for a school, which was built in 1901 at what is now the corner of Waneta and Braden roads and was called Sage Valley School. The book, “Northwest Black Pioneers, A Centennial Tribute,” observed that the school’s board consisted of Black people, something rare in early 20th century Washington.
It was one of two schools in Central Washington established by Black settlers; the other was between Yakima and Ellensburg.
The school’s first teacher was Genevive Searle, a white woman who lived just north of Sunnyside. On school days, Searle boarded with the Washingtons, whose home was always open to family, friends and people who just moved into the area, while she would head back to her home on the weekends.
In 1908, the school was renamed Waneta School. There are different accounts of how the name came about, with one version of the story attributing the name to the first white child to attend classes there. Another said it was named for the daughter of one of the school board members.
That account said the board member’s daughter’s name was Juanita, but those naming the school spelled it out phonetically, giving the school its unique identity.
Waneta was the second of four schools that would be built in the area, the others being Belma, Bethany and Euclid schools. It was said that on a quiet day someone standing by any of the schools could hear the bells at the others signaling the start of a new school day, even though they were miles apart.
Waneta school continued to operate until 1944, when it was closed. Today, it is a private home, but it still retains its distinctive bell tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.