As the United States was moving its bicentennial celebration into high gear, a glass ceiling was shattering in Yakima.
Betty Edmondson, a member of the Yakima City Council, became the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor. Since her three-term tenure, seven other women have become mayor.
“She was a fearless role model for women in government,” said Richard Zais, who served as an administrative assistant and city manager during her tenure. “She was a role model for the women who followed in her footsteps.”
During her tenure, Edmondson oversaw the acquisition and restoration of The Capitol Theatre and the city’s response to the Mount St. Helens eruption. The city also improved its parks and recreation system.
Throughout her tenure as mayor and later as a member of the Washington Legislature, Edmondson maintained grace and humility.
She was born Feb. 23, 1924, in Camarillo, Calif., to Vern and Zina Riggs. When she was 10, she moved to Yakima and was adopted by her stepfather, Charles A. Laws.
While attending what was then Franklin Junior High, she met Merwin “Mer” Edmondson, and they fell in love. She graduated from what is today Davis High School in 1942, and attended the University of Washington, marrying Mer in 1943 in Santa Monica, Calif. She also worked at Douglas Aircraft and with the American Red Cross at the Sand Point Naval Air Station during World War II.
It was while living in El Centro, Calif., that Edmondson began her television career, commuting between her home and Yuma, Ariz.
The Edmondsons returned to Yakima in 1954, where she got involved in various civic clubs and organizations. She also returned to television, starring on the “TV Homemaker Show” on KIMA.
Her time on television made her at ease with being on camera and interviewed, skills that would serve her well in her public life.
Edmondson was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Yakima City Council in 1973 and was subsequently elected to the post.
Zais was hired as an administrative assistant to the city manager in 1974 and one of his tasks was following up on Edmondson’s list of city issues and projects.
“I thought this was a one-time assignment,” Zais said during his eulogy for Edmondson. “I didn’t realize it would last for a lifetime.”
In 1976, Edmondson's colleagues elected her as mayor. Under Yakima’s form of government, the mayor serves as the council’s presiding officer and the city’s ceremonial chief, with the day-to-day operations delegated to the city manager.
Not only was Edmondson the first woman to serve as Yakima’s mayor, she was also the first woman in Washington to be mayor of a city in Yakima’s class.
Shortly after she took office, the council — which consisted of mostly men — voted to cut Edmondson’s salary in half. While Zais, in a recent interview, doesn’t believe sexism was at the root of the decision, the optics were not good for the city.
After two weeks of public outcry, the council not only restored Edmondson’s salary to its original level, but also gave her additional benefits.
While others were upset, Edmondson showed no visible signs of annoyance, instead handling the situation with her traditional grace.
“Watching her and observing the way she ignored any prejudice (that came from her being a woman) was the biggest thing I learned and observed,” recalled longtime friend Kathy Coffey in a 2017 interview. Coffey would herself go on to serve as mayor.
While Edmondson was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was well known for smoking cigarettes in a cigarette holder and drinking coffee — and calling everyone “honey.”
Edmondson, Coffey recalled, would say "‘Oh honey, I wouldn’t worry about it,’ just sitting there smoking with her cigarette holder.”
One of Edmondson’s favorite sayings was ‘By example you will succeed.”
And succeed, she did.
Edmondson was a champion of The Capitol Theatre, pushing the city to purchase the old vaudeville house for use as a performing arts center. When an electrical short caused a fire that destroyed the building, she led the effort to rebuild and restore the building.
She also pushed for the construction of a convention center and a senior citizens center and improvements in the city’s parks and recreation facilities, including the pool at Lions Park that was first dedicated to her husband and now bears her name as well.
Zais said Edmondson’s leadership skills were demonstrated when the city faced its darkest hour May 18, 1980. On that day, Mount St. Helens erupted, turning the noonday sky as dark as midnight and blanketing the Yakima Valley with granulated rock and volcanic gas.
Edmondson mobilized the community to respond to an unprecedented disaster, spending 90 hours that first week in the city’s command center where she conducted daily news briefings and coordinated the city’s efforts to deal with the ash.
She would also meet with President Jimmy Carter and members of Congress to secure aid for the city as it recovered.
Within 10 days, the city was again fully operational, which Zais credited to Edmondson’s leadership and calming presence.
“The community looks to us for leadership and is quick to note a frantic or insecure appearance,” Edmondson said in a speech after the eruption. “Grandstanding should be left to others — it is the responsibility of those in charge to demonstrate an image of rationality, strength and organization. Such attributes cannot be faked.”
Zais said Edmondson always made sure she had all the information she could get — including opposing views — before making a decision.
Edmondson also proved herself a diplomat, securing a sister city relationship with Keelung, Taiwan, in 1980. She also visited Itayanagi, Japan, Yakima’s first sister city.
Zais said those relationships helped the local economy by encouraging apple and cherry exports from the Yakima Valley.
She also worked on regional planning for transportation and sewer systems.
Edmondson stepped down from the council in 1981, but her retirement from political office would not last long.
In 1991, she was elected to the first of two terms in the state House of Representatives. In Olympia, she secured state funding for the city’s Richard A. Zais Law & Justice Center and an expansion of the Yakima Convention Center.
Edmondson died of bone cancer April 16, 1998, at age 74. She was buried at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, and a memorial service was conducted at The Capitol Theatre, where Zais, state Sen. Alex Deccio and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Sullivan were among the speakers.
“If The Capitol Theatre is Yakima’s jewel box, then Betty is the diamond inside,” Zais said.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include familysearch.org, findagrave.com, “100 Years 100 Women” edited by Theo Mays, an interview with Richard A. Zais, the City of Yakima and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
