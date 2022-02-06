The small stone church at 515 S. Sixth St. is one of the long-standing spiritual anchors for Yakima’s Black community.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is the second-oldest Black church in the city, founded two months after Mount Hope Baptist Church, with an influence extending beyond its walls.
While the church’s presence in Yakima dates to 1906, the faith’s roots go back to the early days of the United States.
The African Methodist Episcopal Church’s origin starts with the Free African Society, a mutual-aid organization for newly freed slaves that was founded in Philadelphia in 1787. Its founders, preachers Richard Allen and Absalom Jones, envisioned the society as providing spiritual support, fellowship and financial assistance for families dealing with illness and death, but not necessarily as a stand-alone church, given its relatively small size and the religious diversity of its members.
Most of the society’s members were Episcopalians; Allen and other members were Methodists. But Philadelphia’s white Methodists, while supporting the abolition of slavery, did not fully welcome Black adherents to their congregations, segregating Blacks in both churches and cemeteries.
When it was suggested that the Free African Society should become a congregation with Episcopal leanings, Allen instead wanted to continue to follow Methodist teachings. In 1794, Allen became the first pastor of Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia. In 1816, following a court ruling allowing his congregation to be independent of white Methodist churches, Allen organized the first African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The denomination established churches in California in the 1850s, eventually spreading to the Pacific Northwest.
AME members in what is now Yakima formed a church on Dec. 6, 1906. Among its early members was the family of Jasper Evans, a Civil War veteran who homesteaded in Selah. Evans’ daughter, Della Mae Evans-Woods, would serve as the church’s organist for 25 years.
For the first 11 years, the church met to worship and study the Bible in rooms above a barbershop at 7½ S. Second St., where Cowiche Canyon Kitchen restaurant stands today. Its pastor, the Rev. S.E. Bailey, and other church officers filed articles of incorporation with the county auditor on Jan. 19, 1910.
The growing church moved to the corner of South Sixth and Beech streets, with the cornerstone laid July 10, 1917.
Like Mount Hope, Bethel AME served as not just a house of worship but a community center as well. Both churches would serve as meeting places for a variety of community organizations, including the NAACP, a Prince Hall Masons lodge and social clubs.
Today, under the Rev. Don Davis Jr., the congregation continues to serve the community through a food ministry, tutoring and youth mentoring.
