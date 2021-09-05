Central Washington University celebrates its 130th anniversary Monday, Sept. 6.
One of the university’s landmarks is Barge Hall, named for the school’s first principal, Benjamin Franklin Barge. In addition to the school’s building, Barge’s name also lives on in a street, a school and one of Yakima’s toniest neighborhoods.
Barge was born Feb. 2, 1834, in Concord, Mass., the son of John and Flora Barge. After graduating from a three-year program at Yale University, Barge went south to Louisiana to teach school for eight years.
From there, he went to Illinois, where he eventually became school superintendent in Cambridge and Geneseo, as well as school superintendent for Geneseo County. While in Illinois, Barge attended one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, when Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas vied for the U.S. Senate.
During the Civil War, Barge served in the Union Army under Brigadier Gen. John Pope, who commanded forces along the Mississippi River near Missouri and would later be defeated at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
Barge left education in 1881, becoming a farmer in Iowa, then working as a newspaper editor in Minnesota before moving to Olympia in 1890.
But he wound up back in the classroom in 1891 when he was asked to serve as principal for the new Washington State Normal School in Ellensburg. At the time, teaching colleges were called normal schools, and Ellensburg got the college as a consolation prize after losing its bid to become the state capital.
His former hometown newspaper, the Geneseo Republic, in reporting on his appointment said, “in him, there is that rare combination of unexcelled ability as an educator and masterly executive qualities — the student and the man of affairs symmetrically combined.”
Barge had his work cut out for him. When he was hired, there was no campus, no teachers and scant money from the Legislature. But Barge had plenty of passion to bring to the job.
He toured private teaching colleges to develop his curriculum, applying the best practices to the school that would later become CWU. He was able to hire three teachers, and using his oratory skills, went out and promoted the school.
The school opened Sept. 6, 1891, at Ellensburg Public School — where today’s City Hall is located — while students lodged with residents. Barge loaned his personal books to the school as a library.
In 1893, the Legislature finally appropriated $60,000 — about $1.75 million in today’s currency — to build a permanent building for the school. It was originally planned for the Grandview addition on the outskirts of Ellensburg but was moved at the urging of residents and officials to its current location to make it more accessible.
The construction project would be plagued by scandals, such as the general contractor not paying laborers, architects charging more than agreed upon, and school trustees accused of exploiting the project for personal gain.
In the end, the Legislature was asked for an additional $5,000 to furnish and supply the building, as almost all the entire initial appropriation — there was $3.31 left over — was spent on construction. An investigation by the Legislature cleared the trustees of any wrongdoing.
But the trustees asked for Barge’s resignation in 1894, shortly before the new building opened. There was no public demand for his ouster, nor political cause for Barge to be forced out, given he was elected to the state House of Representatives the following year.
“It may be that the trustees, while recognizing his service as promoter and publicity agent, had concluded that Mr. Barge was not entirely qualified by personality or training to give direction to a program for professional teacher preparation,” Samuel R. Mohler wrote in a history of CWU. “Perhaps they reasoned that the new building would allow an improved program and that a clear break from the past was desirable.”
Ironically, the new building was named Barge Hall, which suggests that Barge didn’t deserve being kicked to the curb. Barge also donated some his books to the school’s library.
After serving in the Legislature, he moved to North Yakima, purchasing property in the Nob Hill area, as well as in Tieton and Sunnyside. Barge also built and sold 25 houses, with Barge helping finance the purchases as well.
At Barge’s urging, H.M. Gilbert and his family relocated from Illinois to Yakima. Gilbert and his wife, Marion, established Gilbert Orchards.
He was also appointed to a commission that negotiated the sale of surplus land from Native Americans, as well as opening certain tribal lands to white settlement.
Barge was elected to North Yakima’s school board from 1898 to 1904, and Barge School was named in his honor. Today, his name lives on in Barge-Lincoln Elementary School.
Barge died at 92 on Feb. 10, 1926, at his home in what is now the Barge-Chestnut Neighborhood. He is entombed in the mausoleum at Tahoma Cemetery.
Barge Hall was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and today houses the university’s administrative offices.