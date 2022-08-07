Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates.
While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
Snipes would hardly fit the stereotype of a banker. In fact, banking wasn’t his first career.
Originally seeking to make his fortune as a gold miner in the fields of California and later British Columbia, Snipes came to the same realization that others such as Levi Strauss and Belinda Mulrooney Carbonneau reached: There was more money to be made in providing goods and services to gold miners than digging and panning for gold.
In Snipes’ case, he saw that there was a demand for fresh beef in the gold fields of Canada, and he started cattle drives to bring it to them. His business became successful enough that Snipes became known as the Pacific Northwest’s cattle king, even after losing most of his herd to an unusually harsh winter in 1861.
But as the Northern Pacific Railway made it easier to move cattle long distances, Snipes saw the need to diversify his interests.
Along with opening a flour mill in The Dalles and buying up 100 acres of land in Seattle, Snipes went into banking, opening up the first bank in Ellensburg.
Snipes started construction on the three-story, ornate sandstone building in 1887, and opened the doors Feb. 22, 1889, as the Ben E. Snipes and Co. Bank. At the time, it was described as the most appealing building in the city.
On July 4, 1889, disaster befell Ellensburg and Snipe’s bank. A fire broke out, possibly at J.S. Anthony’s Grocery Store on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues. With strong winds — not uncommon in Ellensburg — the fire made short work of the store and spread to nearby wooden buildings.
Even stone buildings were succumbing to the flames that would destroy 10 blocks of downtown and 200 homes. Fortunately, nobody was killed.
Snipes’ bank was one of the casualties. While the exterior was stone, the wooden interior burned up, leaving the building a shell, its masonry walls weakened by the flames.
But Snipes wasn’t about to let this setback stop him, just as his cattle freezing to death didn’t stop his livestock empire from growing. He relocated the bank to temporary headquarters and made plans to rebuild, using as many of the original stores as could be salvaged from the ruins.
With his Ellensburg bank rebuilt, Snipes decided to expand his banking interests, opening a branch in Roslyn, then a company town for the Northern Pacific Coal Co., a subsidiary of the Northern Pacific Railway.
But, in a harbinger of things to come for Snipes’ financial empire, five men robbed his Roslyn branch, taking between $5,000 and $6,000 — almost $15,600 to $18,700 when you adjust for inflation. With federally insured bank deposits still four decades away, this destabilized Snipes’ finances.
The final blow came during the Panic of 1893 when Snipes’ bank failed, and his assets were sold at fire-sale prices. The bank building was sold in a sheriff’s auction, but continued to be home to a bank.
Snipes, working on another comeback financially, died in 1906 and is buried at The Dalles.
In the 1940s, the building was remodeled, and today it is the home of a Wells Fargo branch. A large mural inside, painted in 1946, depicts Ellensburg’s history.
The Roslyn bank building is now home to a candy shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.