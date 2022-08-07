It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include the Kittitas County Historical Museum, HistoryLink.org, “Images of America” Ellensburg” by Andrew Caveness and the Ellensburg Public Library, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Y akima Herald-Republic.