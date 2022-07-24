There are a few things that are part of the traditional American summer: Fireworks on the Fourth of July, cookouts and baseball.
Purists of the game, which was not invented by Abner Doubleday despite myths to the contrary, insist that the best baseball is not played at major-league stadiums by millionaire players. Instead, they insist that it can be found in the minor and collegiate leagues, where the players and fans are there for the love of the game.
For the past eight years, Yakima residents have been able to root, root root for the Yakima Valley Pippins, part of the West Coast League.
But the Pippins are not the first baseball team to make Yakima their home base. In the course of a century, there have been at least three professional teams that have played in Yakima.
The first known team was the North Yakima Braves, which played in the Inland Empire and Western Tri-State leagues in 1913 and 1914. Their best year was 1913, when they won 57 games and lost 61.The following year, they only won 30 and lost 60.
Other teams played in the early 1920s, with one winning the Pacific Coast International League title in 1921. After that, professional baseball left Yakima for a time.
It was 1937 when another professional team would take the field in Yakima. Shirley Parker, the stepson of Yakima businessman Adelbert E. Larson, built Parker Field on what would later become the Yakima Valley College campus, which would serve as the home for his Yakima Pippins.
The 4,400-seat stadium, which the Yakima Morning Herald described as “almost a duplicate” of Wrigley Field in Chicago, cost $50,000 — $978,205 when you adjust for inflation.
The park had a slightly different alignment than today, said former Yakima Herald-Republic sports editor Jim Scoggins. Home plate was in what is now the right-field quarter of the current field, Scoggins said, while left field was where home plate is today.
The Pippins played there from 1937 to 1941, and after World War II, it became the home of the Yakima Bears from 1946 to 1967. The Bears won a Western International League championship in 1950.
On March 12, 1962, the Bears lost their home field as a fire destroyed the stadium. The origin of the fire was never determined, but as the grandstand smoldered, the Bears said they would continue their season.
The Yakima School District, which had given the team three years notice that the stadium would be razed, chose not to rebuild it, and instead used the insurance money from the fire to build Zaepfel Stadium at what is now Eisenhower High School.
But the team got the grandstand rebuilt and obtained two extensions to remain at the field. During that time, they affiliated with the Atlanta Braves and changed their name to the Yakima Braves.
That chapter of professional baseball closed in 1967, when the franchise moved out of town and YVC demolished the grandstand, planning to replace it with a health science building.
When state funding for the building fell through, the college rebuilt the stadium.
The field would eventually be renamed Parker Faller Field, honoring both Parker and YVC Coach Bill Faller.
Baseball would come back in 1990, when the Salem Dodgers, a farm team of the Los Angeles Dodgers, moved to Yakima and took up the name Yakima Bears. They played at Parker Faller Field until Yakima County Stadium was built at the State Fair Park in 1993.
Under various owners, the Bears would play at the field until 2012, when the team relocated to Hillsboro, Ore., and became the Hillsboro Hops. The team’s departure stemmed from a dispute over fixing what the team saw as deficiencies with the stadium.
But in 2014, the crack of bats would again be heard in the stadium with the new Yakima Pippins team, along with $100,000 in improvements to the stadium.
