While his name is not as well known as that of A.E. Larson, Alexander Miller’s contributions to Yakima life have been lasting.
One of the early business people in Yakima, Miller endowed philanthropic gifts to various community institutions that have given him an enduring legacy.
Miler was born Nov. 17, 1856, in Sweden, the son of John and Malma Jaranson Miller. At 25, Miller immigrated to the United States, first settling in Minnesota before heading to Oregon, where he built flour mills. But he was always looking for an opportunity to strike out on his own.
And that opportunity came in 1887, in a 2-year-old city known then as North Yakima. He purchased an interest in the Yakima Milling Co., which operated a roller mill in the city, the first one in the area.
The mill did so well it had to be expanded several times, earning Miller a fortune in the process.
Thirty years before Larson would build his iconic skyscraper, Miller gave Yakima its first modern city block with the construction of the Miller Building, which stood on the corner of North Second Street and East Yakima Avenue where a Wheatland Bank branch sits today.
Miller was also a director of the First National Bank, the Seattle Bank of Commerce and the Sunshine Mining Co. He also helped establish the Yakima Valley Transit Co., which operated a trolley system that carried passengers and freight around Yakima.
He gave back to the community in significant ways.
Miller gave awards to 4-H club members who demonstrated outstanding ability and helped many Yakima students pay for their college educations, asking them to work hard in school in return for the help.
“I know of many students who, without the kindly financial assistance by (Miller), would not have been able to continue their higher education from Yakima High School,” recalled Angus C. Davis, the Yakima school superintendent and namesake for A.C. Davis High School, in a 1941 interview.
Miller donated $80,000 — about $1.8 million in current dollars — toward the construction of a building to house the Yakima YWCA. Miller also set up an emergency fund to cover any unanticipated expenses on the project.
While he insisted on remaining in the background on the project, the building’s cornerstone listed him as the benefactor who provided the building.
Miller made an identical donation to what is now the Yakima Family YMCA to help construct an annex and ensure that youths who couldn’t afford the programs there could still participate.
He also donated money toward Yakima Valley College, helping to renovate the old Columbia School, which served as the first campus, and contributing toward the college’s future expansion.
While an Episcopalian, Miller also generously — and without fanfare — donated money to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, which would later become Astria Regional Medical Center. St. Elizabeth’s showed its gratitude by displaying his portrait in the entranceway.
The Yakima Chamber of Commerce recognized Miller as “First Citizen” for his efforts in supporting the community.
Miller died at home Dec. 6, 1941, from a stroke. His Dec. 8 obituary shared front-page space in the Yakima Daily Republic with the news of the United States’ entry into World War II.
But Miller’s contributions to the city weren’t over yet.
Miller’s estate donated $200,000 —about $3.1 million when adjusted for inflation — toward the construction of what is today MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, and $65,000 — almost $730,000 in today’s dollars —for the construction of the Yakima Valley Museum.
Miller Park in Yakima was named in his honor.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include familysearch.org, findagrave.com, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman, “Yakima: A Centennial Reflection” by George M. Martin, Paul Schafer and William E. Scofield, Yakima Valley Libraries and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.