When most people go to a mountain top, they usually arrive on foot.
But on April 12, 1951, a U.S. Air Force Reserve lieutenant decided to take a shortcut to the top of the Cascades’ highest peak.
John W. Hodgkin, a 42-year-old pilot at then-McChord Air Force Base, landed a Piper Cub airplane on the summit of Mount Rainier and, after much difficulty, took off again.
His feat, a first in Washington state aviation, earned him a fine and a threat of court-martial.
Hodgkin was a World War II veteran, serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps at Thule, Greenland. He found himself back in service when the United States entered the Korean War, flying C-54 Skymasters over the North Pole to Japan transporting troops and supplies.
His unit also flew into combat zones on the Korean Peninsula, bringing in ammunition and supplies for troops and returning with wounded soldiers and evacuees.
Hodgkin was also a photographer and a private airplane pilot who had a passion for landing his Piper J-3 Cub in places most pilots wouldn’t consider touching down in if they had a choice. He landed on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada — including Mount Whitney — as well as Mount Shasta.
Piper Cubs were originally used in the military for reconnaissance and artillery spotting. With a lightweight fuselage, an incredibly high power-to-weight ratio and the ability to be outfitted with skis or pontoons, Cubs could almost take off or land anywhere.
But for Hodgkin’s plans, the plane had a limitation: It’s standard 65-horsepower engine could only operate up to 11,500 feet, well below the world record he was trying to break for high-altitude landing. So, he swapped out the engine for an 85-horsepower model that would allow the plane to fly at 15,000 feet, high enough for him to make the record-breaking landing on Mount Rainier’s 14,410-foot summit.
He was driven by more than the glory of a world record. Hodgkin saw benefits for the military and rescue crews being able to land small aircraft on mountain peaks.
On April 12, carrying clothing, a parka, three comforters, food, three extra gallons of gas and several cameras, Hodgkin took off from Spanaway Air Strip, followed by two other aircraft that would serve as witnesses to his landing.
Aided by a 30-mph headwind, Hodgkin touched down safely between Point Success and Columbia Crest. Hodgkin got out and, after taking pictures of himself and the plane on the summit, he started cranking his propeller to start the engine.
But the engine wouldn’t turn over, and he was stranded on the mountaintop with an unheated cockpit for shelter and no radio.
One of his escorts, Air Force Sgt. Charles Bunch, flew back to Spanaway and alerted the Fourth Air Rescue Squadron at McChord about Hodgkin’s predicament. The summit was too high for the helicopters of that era, so a Fairchild C-82 cargo plane and a modified Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress were dispatched to assess the situation. Hodgkin waved to the aircraft as he continued to try to start the plane until the sun started going down. The C-82’s crew dropped a survival kit that included a radio for Hodgkin, but winds carried it a quarter-mile away.
Along with food and extra clothing, the kit contained a written order for Hodgkin: Stay put; a rescue party is climbing the mountain.
Hodgkin decided looking for the survival kit in the dark would be too dangerous, and instead hunkered down in his aircraft, battered by 40-mph winds and sub-zero temperature.
At 4 a.m. the next morning, a rescue team from the National Parks Service set out to reach the stranded flyer. Their plan was to make a rapid ascent to the summit and, if Hodgkin was OK, to spend the night on the peak and then come down the next day, leaving the plane behind.
The Air Force watched Hodgkin throughout the day trying to start his aircraft, and warned other pilots to avoid the area for fear of triggering an avalanche. The hikers were also battling strong winds and anticipating reaching the summit at 5 p.m.
Unaware that help was on the way, Hodgkin decided to take matters into his own hands. He started sliding the plane toward the face of Nisqually Glacier and jumped in the cockpit as it picked up momentum.
“It went down the slope and just as it went over the edge I caught an updraft, and I was flying,” Hodgkin recalled in an interview afterward. “I dived trying to start the engine. I dived at least 5,000 feet, losing 4,000 feet a minute but the engine wouldn’t catch.”
Instead, he glided to Mowitch Lake and made a perfect dead-stick landing on the ice. He said he could have stayed aloft all day on those winds.
On their way to the summit, the Air Force planes spotted the Cub on the lake and initially thought it was another pilot who had engine trouble. But when Hodgkin was no longer on summit, they circled back and spotted the red distress flag Hodgkin put out by his plane as well as a message he stamped on the snow: “Drop Gas.”
The rescue team arrived at the summit to find no trace of Hodgkin, and when they radioed the Longmire Ranger Station, they were told that Hodgkin had flown off and was safe. The rescue team, with no one to rescue, bedded down on the mountain.
Even with their preparation, the rescue team had a miserable night.
“The ice didn’t melt off our boots in our sleeping bags, and the fruit juice froze solid inside our packs, wrapped in our clothes,” William Jackson Butler, Mount Rainier National Park’s assistant chief ranger and leader of the rescue party, told The Seattle Times.
Despite the misery he and the other rescuers went through, Butler said he was glad that Hodgkin was safe and that they didn’t have to bring him back down the mountain.
Back at Mowich Lake, the Air Force dropped 20 gallons of gas, in four jerry cans, to Hodgkin, and this time their drop was spot on. Hodgkin prepared to spend another night before tackling the engine problem.
The next morning, he drained out the gas that was in his tank and began putting the engine back together. As he was working, a ranger from the Carbon River Ranger Station arrived, having snowshoed more than 6 miles to get to him.
With the ranger’s help, Hodgkin improvised a spark plug wrench and discovered the plugs in the engine were fouled. Once they were clean, and high-octane aviation fuel put in the tank, Hodgkin fired up the engine and took off from the lake, landing on a straw-covered strip at Spanaway.
A haggard and wind-burned Hodgkin was greeted at the airstrip by journalists and an Air Force delegation, including his commanding officers. While the Air Force allowed Hodgkin to have a news conference at the airport about his exploit, they were not amused.
While Hodgkin flew to the mountain on his day off, he was technically absent without leave starting Friday. Lt. Gen. Howard A. Craig, the Air Force’s inspector general, ordered an investigation to determine if Hodgkin should be court-martialed for disobeying a direct order, specifically his commander telling him not to try the landing on Rainier.
Hodgkin was confined to base until the Air Force decided against pursuing the matter during a war when experienced pilots were needed.
But the park service had no qualms about going after him. Park officials filed misdemeanor charges against Hodgkin for making an unauthorized aircraft landing in a national park, a crime punishable by a $500 fine — roughly $5,406 in today’s money — and/or six months in jail.
And the park service considered billing him for the expense of sending a team up the mountain on what ended up being a fool’s errand, estimating the cost at up to $1,000 — or $10,812 when you factor in inflation.
Hodgkin was tried in the U.S. Commissioner’s Court at Longmire, where his attorney argued that Hodgkin didn’t violate the letter of the law because he landed on snow, not ground or water in the park. He was found guilty and fined $350 — the equivalent of $3,784.
That wouldn’t stop Hodgkin, who said mountains were his religion and flying was his fight against injustice. On June 30, 1952, Hodgkin became the first pilot to land and on and take off from Mount Adams, a feat he repeated two days later with a passenger.
In that case, he was not prosecuted because the U.S. Forest Service, which had jurisdiction on the mountain, allowed a mining company to land a plane on the mountain to see if that would be a better way to send engineers up to evaluate sulphur deposits.
Hodgkin died in Long Beach, Calif., May 13, 1989, at age 80.
Today, within sight of both Mounts Rainier and Adams, CubCrafters builds the latest generation of the plane that Hodgkin flew at its Yakima plant, marketing them to outdoor enthusiasts looking to get into the backcountry.
