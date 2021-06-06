While the Ahtanum St. Joseph Mission, established in 1852, has the distinction of being the first church in the Yakima Valley, there’s another chapel with deep historical roots nearby.
Known today as Ahtanum Pioneer Church, the former Ahtanum Congregational Church has the distinction of being the first Protestant house of worship in the Yakima Valley. The church dates to 1873 and a determined group of homesteaders.
It was a time when settlers were moving on to the territory that the Yakama Nation had ceded to the federal government under the terms of the Treaty of 1855. Settlement was mostly along the Yakima River, particularly at the Union Gap, and along Ahtanum Creek, where the Yakama Chief Kamiakin once irrigated land.
Among those settlers in 1870 were Elisha and Lucy Tanner and their three daughters, who were originally from Illinois and arrived in the Yakima Valley by way of Forest Grove, Ore.
Shortly after arriving, Tanner and his daughter, Alice, went out on horseback to talk to neighbors about organizing a Sunday School.
One of those families were the Wileys, for whom Wiley City is named. Hugh Wiley, the family’s patriarch, agreed with the need for a Sunday school for his nine children.
For a time, the religious instruction and worship took place at the Tanners’ home, and later at the log schoolhouse. In May 1873, Tanner and eight other people formed the Ahtanum Congregational Church, with Tanner serving as the church’s “moderator.”
Going back to the Puritans, Congregational churches saw each congregation as an independent body, with church members determining their own affairs.
The schoolhouse would continue to serve as the church’s sanctuary for 11 years. Tanner would bring in ministers from as far away as Walla Walla to preach.
Among those guest preachers was James Wilbur, a Methodist minister and the Indian agent on the Yakama reservation who also oversaw the Indian School at Fort Simcoe.
Alice Tanner provided music for the services with a melodeon, a small reed organ — the first one brought to the Valley.
In October 1878, Fenn B. Woodcock and his wife, Frances, arrived in the area. The college-educated couple from Connecticut were friends of the Tanners and would play a significant role in the church’s growth.
The Woodcocks donated 2 acres of land for a permanent church in 1883, while Lucy Tanner, now widowed, donated five nearby acres for a parsonage.
Church members obtained the wood and stone used to build the church from the hills in Tampico.
The church was completed on Sept. 18, 1884. It cost $1,894.75 — $55,347.30 when adjusted for inflation.
Two years later, relatives of the Tanners and Woodcocks donated the bell for the church. Cast in Troy, N.Y., the 900-pound bell was brought to Washington state by ship, sailing around the tip of South America.
Ahtanum Congregational Church was authorized to establish a religious school by the Yakima Association of Congregational Churches in 1889. The Woodcocks again donated land, this time 60 acres, for the Ahtanum Academy, which was completed in 1892 at a cost of $8,000 — about $233,687 in today’s currency.
A year later, after Fenn Woodcock’s death, the academy was renamed the Woodcock Academy in his honor. The school would close in 1905.
The original church, with its shiplap construction, also underwent changes starting in 1905, with additions that enlarged the sanctuary and created a kitchen, furnace room, primary room with restrooms and a small porch. In 1954, a basement was added under the building to house a banquet room, kitchen and baptistry.
On Sept. 18, 1977, the worship center next to the chapel was dedicated. In 2000, “The Ark,” a multipurpose building, was built across the street.
The original church was added to the Washington Heritage Register in 1980.