Streets and sidewalks in Yakima's historic Barge-Chestnut neighborhood swelled with superheroes, unicorns, cats, clowns and other beloved characters for Halloween this year, as costumed kids went door to door collecting sweets.
The neighborhood saw a rebound in trick-or-treaters after a dip in attendance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lindsay Boswell, a member of the neighborhood’s Halloween Traffic Safety Committee.
“We asked several folks around the neighborhood to keep track (as best they could) of how many trick-or-treaters they had on Halloween,” she said in an email.
This year, roads weren’t closed in the neighborhood on Halloween as they have been in the past. The association and the city typically split the cost, but the association's share was slated to increase from $900 to more than $3,000. Residents encouraged families to park and walk.
Like most years, Boswell said the number of trick or treaters depended on the address:
• Boswell recorded more than 2,500 trick-or-treaters at her home near West Yakima Avenue and 26th Avenue. Her daughters, dressed as Pikachu and Cruella de Vil, gave away 16 Costco bags of candy, she said.
• A home near West Chestnut and 36th avenues recorded 250-300 trick-or-treaters.
• A home near West Yakima and 22nd avenues recorded 2,000 trick-or-treaters.
“For our two data points on Yakima Ave., there were more than last year, which was still influenced by the active COVID situation and the general strain on the community from it,” Boswell said.
Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said his home near South 24th and West Chestnut avenues had a steady stream of trick-or-treaters, with 100 or more visitors.
“We never get the volumes that they see on Yakima Ave.,” he said in an email.
Boswell said the safety committee is eager to begin planning for next year.
“(We) will be working with folks from the city of Yakima to promote a safe, fun, park-and-walk Halloween experience for neighbors and visitors alike,” she said in an email, though she didn’t specify what safety steps the committee would take.
