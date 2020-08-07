Yakima County has settled a lawsuit for $13,000 that alleged Yakima County commissioners violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
The lawsuit, brought by Yakima-based attorney and small businessperson Liz Hallock, said the Yakima City Council and Yakima County commissioners violated the state’s open meetings laws when a quorum from each governmental body attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon in 2018 and shared updates on government business without following proper procedures.
The “State of the County” Chamber of Commerce luncheon happened on July 11, 2018. Commissioners made presentations about county business and responded to questions from a facilitator. Tickets for the event cost $30.
In the settlement agreement, the county acknowledged that those unable or unwilling to purchase a ticket were not in attendance at the event. The agreement also noted that a quorum of elected commissioners speaking at the event, which was not noticed as a public meeting of the board in the customary manner required for regular meetings of the board, posed a “gray area” under open meetings law.
“The County wishes to make its meetings available for the public to attend to the greatest extent possible without regard to the ability of members of the public to pay for the right to attend,” the settlement noted.
Open Government Activist Arthur West filed an almost identical lawsuit with the county over the alleged violation. He also received a $13,000 settlement in July 2019.
The settlement agreement notes all future events will be properly advertised as public meetings when a quorum of commissioners speak and that members of the public will be able to attend without purchasing tickets.