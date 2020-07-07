Yakima attorney Liz Hallock filed an appeal Monday asking the state Supreme Court to consider her client, David Briggs', petition to recall controversial Yakima councilman Jason White.
The petition to recall White, originally submitted to the Yakima County Auditor's Office on April 17, was dismissed by Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Spanner on May 27. In his ruling Spanner said White's social media posts about the COVID-19 pandemic, including saying people should take off their masks and get back to work, did not violate his oath of office.
Hallock, a Green Party candidate in this year's governor's race who also ran for state House in 2018 and Yakima City Council in 2019, argued in Monday's filing that Spanner erred in finding the petition insufficient. If the state Supreme Court agrees to take up the matter, and if it overrules Spanner's dismissal, supporters of the White recall still would have to gather enough signatures to force a recall election.