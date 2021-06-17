ZILLAH — As Eugene Dawson watched the grill and wife, Maggie Dawson, shuttled between the kitchen and dining area, Valeria Alejandre guided guests to her favorite part of the new addition on their home.
"Want to see my room?" she asked Wednesday afternoon before leading Sister Kathleen Ross and Sister Marina Rose Parisi down to the lower level, which includes two bedrooms and a full bath.
Valeria, who is 5, shares a bedroom with big sisters Esperanza, 13, and Victoria, who is 9. Their 17-year-old brother, Jaime, has the other bedroom.
The 1,100-square-foot addition to the Dawson home is a 2020 community project completed by Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity. Wrapped by a deck, the upper level of the addition to the Dawsons' three-bedroom, two-bathroom home includes a great room that extended the much smaller living room and dining area of the original house.
Yakima Habitat was general contractor for the project and partnered with Yakima County businesses and civic groups, who provided materials at cost or less and donated their labor. About 30 people gathered Wednesday to celebrate and dedicate the addition.
"May all those who worked on constructing this housing experience inner joy today as they celebrate being partners with God in providing a place for prayer and playfulness for the Dawson family," said Sister Ross, who read from the Bible and wrote her own blessing for the house.
The addition didn’t meet Habitat’s requirements of involving a first-time home buyer and new construction on land it owns. Though the untraditional project wasn't a fit for a Habitat home, it could be a partnership, said Meloney Rosen, executive director of Yakima Habitat.
"This community project took some work to develop. Once we had the plan, we were able to reach out to partners and other contractors in our community to make this happen," Rosen said. "This project was selected based on the community interest and support along with the project history."
On June 1, 2017, Jaime Munguia Alejandre killed his wife, Maria Gonzalez-Castillo, at their Nass Road home outside Granger. Two days after the tragedy, all eight of the couple’s children moved in with Maggie and Eugene, their aunt and uncle, and their cousins Delilah, now 4, and Eugene “Polo” Dawson IV, who is 11.
Eugene and Maggie got custody of the seven youngest Alejandre children in September 2017. The oldest three of those seven have since moved out, but space was still tight in the house. The family remains close with the older siblings, who come over often.
Many throughout and beyond the Yakima Valley began helping the family after the tragedy. Among them was Selah contractor Carlos Lopez, owner of Apple Valley Home Builders. He began working in late 2019 on the addition, which was designed by Yakima architect Ron Pelson, an owner of Traditional Designs Inc.
Work stopped after the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the Yakima Valley, and the Dawsons didn’t want to press Lopez. Habitat officials were convinced to help after hearing Lopez and his employees and Pelson donated their time for the family.
The Yakima County nonprofit began work on the addition in mid-December under the guidance of construction manager Greg Rapp. Officials estimated it would take nine months. The project was completed ahead of schedule — the family moved into the addition over Memorial Day weekend — and considerably under budget, Rosen said.
"The family will take out a loan to cover the cost of this 1,100-square-foot addition, but thanks to the support of so many we were able to keep the cost under budget," she said.
Fundraising for the Dawsons will continue until December. At that point, they will take out a loan for the amount needed beyond donations to pay for the cost of materials and possibly a little bit of the cost of labor, Rosen said.
"We don't normally allow families to fundraise for their builds," she said. "We are a 501(c)(3) and people can donate because it's a community project. We did pay for the upfront costs because it's a community project."
Members of the Dawson family and guests alike were beaming at the dedication.
"I really think we're just beyond blessed," Maggie Dawson said. "It's very hard to put into words. The fact that it happened during COVID — the children say it's magical. It's hard to explain."
Yakima Habitat continues with other projects. It's wrapping up a house in Sunnyside and will be breaking ground on a house in Granger at the end of the month, Rosen said. Two projects are also planned in Yakima. Altogether, the nonprofit has completed 195 projects. The addition for the Dawson family was No. 194, Rosen said.
"They've just been such a blessing to work with," she said. "This just has been so much fun."