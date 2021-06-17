Contractors for Dawson family addition and how to help

Yakima Habitat works in partnership with many supportive contractors and individual donors. For this community project, the Dawson family is raising funds to pay for the cost of materials.

Interested in learning more or helping out with the Dawson Community Project? Call Meloney Rosen at 509-453-8077, ext. 1002, or email meloney@yakimahabitat.org.

Visit the Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity website and Facebook page for additional information.

These contractors were involved in the Dawson family addition project.

Perry Tech

KB Excavation

Poppoff Inc.

Helliesen Lumber

Trussway

A Quality Roof Now

L&L Construction

Don Jordan Energy Systems

All American Discount Flooring

Tru-Door

McKinney Glass

Paint Smith

Home Depot

Southwest Rotary

Sunrise Rotary