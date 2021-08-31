Activity at the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches increased Monday, but the fire did not make any significant runs despite gusty winds, according to a morning update from the fire incident team.
The fire was at 82,222 acres Tuesday morning, an overnight increase of nearly 1,400 acres. There were 826 people assigned to the fire, which remained at 8% containment, the fire report said.
A red flag fire warning Monday in eastern Washington signaled high temperatures, low humidity levels and stronger winds. Firefighters worked against wind gusts that measured up to 30 mph, the fire report said.
Winds are predicted to be above normal again Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 miles an hour, the report said. The wind is expected to test southern containment lines.
Officials expect the fire to continue spreading along its uncontained north and northeast edges.
Smoke levels in Yakima will range from light to moderate Tuesday. Smoke is expected to settle in valleys south of the fire Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the smoke outlook.
Evacuations
Evacuation levels were reduced Monday, allowing more people to return to their homes.
The Bumping River Road area dropped from Level 3 (go now) to a Level 2 (get set). The area from Highway 12 and State Route 410 to Bumping River Road was lowered from a Level 2 to a Level 1 (be ready).
The area from Highway 12 west to Tieton Reservoir Road remains at Level 1.
Containment lines
Firefighters held all containment lines Monday on the southeastern edge of the fire north of Bethel Ridge, even as the fire moved into the Little Rattlesnake drainage, the report said. There was a firing operation along Bethel Ridge last week, and work will continue there Tuesday, weather permitting.
Crews continued a firing operation on the southwest edge of the fire Monday. A handful of spot fires escaped the perimeter but were quickly contained, the report said.
Engines will continue patrolling the northern edge of the fire along Bumping River Road Tuesday. Crews and bulldozers will carve a new indirect containment line to the northeast.
“This new indirect line will be easier for firefighters to hold and protect Cliffdell and surrounding communities and private property to the south,” the report said.
The line will be constructed in more moderate terrain and will provide firefighters easier access on that edge of the fire.