The late-winter sunshine and warmth of this past weekend were swept away by strong winds Monday.
An approaching cold front should bring rain, snow and colder weather to the Yakima Valley this week, the National Weather Service said.
The high temperature was 64 on Monday at the Yakima Air Terminal. Winds reached average speeds of 20 mph out of the northwest by early afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service reported. The NWS Pendleton office issued a wind advisory for Ellensburg on Monday, lasting until 7 p.m.Wind gusts reached 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley on Monday afternoon.
The weather service forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, includes a 40% chance of rain or snow in the Upper Yakima Valley, with the snow level lowering from 1,900 feet in the morning to 1,300 feet by afternoon. The high temperature will be 47 and falling.
There's a 50% chance of rain or snow Tuesday night, with new snow accumulation of a half-inch possible at the Yakima airport as the low falls to 24 degrees.
Ellensburg is more likely to see snow during the day Tuesday, with a half-inch of accumulation possible at the Bowers Field weather station, the NWS reported.
While low temperatures in the upper teens are expected Wednesday night across the Yakima Valley, daytime highs will slowly warm up as the weekend approaches, with sunny skies and a high of 51 predicted for Friday, March 11.
High temperatures reached 56 degrees at the Yakima airport on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, with sunny skies and light winds, the weather service reported.
