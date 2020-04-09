The Washington Department of Natural Resources is enacting an early-season burn ban over all DNR lands in Eastern Washington this weekend.
The ban begins Friday and will run until further notice, the agency said in a news release.
The ban was prompted by forecasts for strong winds and dry conditions across the region over this weekend.
The National Weather Service is advising of a dry cold front moving through the region over the weekend, with gusts as strong as 35 mph forecast around Yakima starting Saturday evening and continuing through Sunday.