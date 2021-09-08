The Schneider Springs Fire has been on the move as a result of warmer weather and gusty, erratic winds, with firefighters working to contain spot fires in the Bumping River Road area.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management raised evacuation notices to Level 3 “go now” in the Bumping River corridor Tuesday night.
Firefighters worked to contain a spot fire west of Bumping River Road near Soda Springs late Tuesday, using crews, helicopters and heavy equipment. The fire also remained active in the Little Rattlesnake drainage, according to a Wednesday morning update.
Gusty winds were expected Wednesday as well, though temperatures were lower.
“There’s been spot fire activity in the area to the north and west of the Bumping River Road. Firefighters have been on scene since the start of (Tuesday) afternoon,” said public information officer Dana Gardunio. “We’re continuing to put resources on it.”
A virtual public meeting is planned at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Schneider Springs Fire Facebook page.
The fire was 97,288 acres Wednesday, an increase of 3,100 acres from the prior day. It is 17% contained, with 739 people assigned. It is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
An air quality alert continues in Yakima until noon Thursday because of smoke from fires. People should stay inside and avoid strenuous activity when air quality reaches unhealthy levels.
Level 1 “get set” evacuation notices are in place along U.S. 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12. Both of those routes are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and fire equipment.
Public lands south of U.S. 12 reopened last week, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreation.
The fire was spotted Aug. 4 and was caused by lightning. Other resources fighting the fire include 18 crews, 37 engines, nine aircraft and 25 pieces of heavy equipment.