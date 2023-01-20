Republican candidate for governor Semi Bird will visit Yakima on Thursday to join the Yakima Republican Women’s Club for an evening of dessert and discussion.
Bird, a Richland school board member, will speak about school board issues and discuss his campaign platform.
The evening meeting is discussion-based, with the hope that planning and special committees are formed to address the issues discussed, YRWC President Susan Boisselle said in the January newsletter for the group.
The event is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at 14 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima. Attendees can RSVP by email to yakimarepublicanwomensclub@gmail.com or by calling 509-833-5882 or 360-790-5793.
