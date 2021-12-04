Forced into a virtual event last year due to the COVID pandemic, fruit growers, equipment dealers and others in the agriculture industry will gather in person this year as the Washington State Tree Fruit Association holds its annual meeting and horticulture expo next week in Yakima.
Both events run Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6 through 8, with the 117th annual WSTFA meeting at the Yakima Convention Center and the NW Hort Expo at the convention center and Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Weather the Storm and Prepare for Progress in Smoother Sailing” is the theme for this year’s WSTFA meeting, which will address topics such as technology, horticulture, safety, finance and human resources, said Jordan Matson, meeting committee chairman.
“We live in a region that is second to none in producing fine fruits that feed the world,” Matson said. “We have a wealth of talent to overcome the challenges put in our path. I think these factors are reasons for us to be optimistic for our future.”
The horticulture expo is free and open to the public, with 180 vendors staffing booths that showcase their equipment and services. The majority of these will be displayed inside the SunDome, with the rest in the lobby of the convention center.
Hours for the NW Hort Expo are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the SunDome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the convention center, and 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Parking is free at the SunDome, and a shuttle bus will run between the two sites.
Pre-registration is required to attend the tree fruit association’s annual meeting, with packet pickup beginning from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the convention center.
The meeting opens at 8 a.m. Monday with comments from Matson; Jon DeVaney, WSTFA president; Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticulture Council; Diane Kurrle, senior vice president of the U.S. Apple Association; and Craig Green, president and CEO of Tree Top Inc.
Geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan will deliver the keynote address, “Life After Deglobalization.” His remarks will be followed by the 42nd Batjer Address, “Crowdsourcing the Way Forward: A Reflective Look at the Future” by Mike Willett, director of Integrated Plant Health Strategies.
Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday and Wednesday morning will feature seminars on economics, tree fruit breeding and physiology, pest control, legal challenges and other issues.
Spanish-language seminars will be presented Tuesday morning and afternoon at the convention center.
For more information, visit wstfa.org and click on the “annual meeting” tab.
