Lilly Russell wrapped a wet towel around her neck at an east Yakima homeless encampment Tuesday when record-shattering temperatures reached 113.
She was taking refuge from the scorching sun under a portable awning with her chihuahua Itty Bitty, Shianne Harmon and her dad Edwin Harmon at Camp Hope. Two other chihuahuas rested in a nearby pen.
Shianne Harmon had just finished wetting the dogs down, noting that Itty Bitty was the most cooperative.
“She didn’t fight me as much as the others,” Shianne Harmon told Russell.
A Styrofoam cooler with water and ice sat nearby — just one example of the outpouring of donations that have been helping people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable people through the hottest heatwave the Yakima Valley has recorded.
“We appreciate every bit of it,” Russell said of the donations. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what we’d do.”
Temperatures are expected to remain in triple digits through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has seen a sharp increase in people coming in with heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, said spokeswoman Bridget Turrell.
Meanwhile, efforts have been underway to help those in need. Various cooling stations have been established and service providers have been handing out water to those on the streets. Locations of cooling centers and services can be found online at https://www.yakimaherald.com/heat.
Camp Hope
At Camp Hope, where about 120 residents are living in military tents and portable buildings, ice, water and food donations have been crucial for the welfare of residents, camp director Mike Kay said.
“My donors are awesome — I just had a Ford F150 truck load of ice delivered to the camp,” he said on Tuesday.
On this day, small groups of residents were gathered at various shaded areas of the camp.
A large awning in one area was affixed with plastic tubing and sprayers that provided a cool mist.
Resident Joe Wilson sat beneath them.
“This is it,” he said.
There were several chairs beneath the mist sprayers. Those living at the camp usually come in for a while to cool down. They rotate through to give everyone an opportunity to cool down, Wilson said.
“If there’s an open seat, anyone is welcome to sit,” he said.
A woman holding a small dog sat in one of them. A man stood behind her cooling down another dog with a spray bottle.
A few miles north at Spirit Alive church at 3601 Mountainview Ave. in Terrace Heights, a cooling station has been established in partnership with Camp Hope. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There, the air-conditioned sanctuary has become a cooling center. Ice, water and food are available in the church’s kitchen.
Volunteers on Tuesday unloaded cases of donated water and soda pop.
Camp Hope staff is providing transportation to those who need to escape the heat, and it’s not just homeless people they are helping.
On Monday, an elderly couple without air-conditioning at their home were brought to the church for the day, Kay said.
“All they have to do is call the camp number and we’ll go pick them up,” he said. “We don’t want transportation to be a barrier for anyone.”
Yakima Community Aid
A downtown Yakima cooling station on Naches Avenue near Sgt. Pendleton Way was busy with people stopping for a bottle of water, Gatorade or a small food box.
Some people showed up to donate water and food. The Yakima Food Guy provided sandwiches and nearby Single Hill Brewing Company provided bottled water as well as a hose for the sprayers.
“We got a big influx of donations — they’ll come and drop things off then we have to hurry and organize things,” Noemi Sanchez said.
That station was organized by Yakima Community Aid, a local group spearheaded by three Davis High School graduates — Silvia Leija, Sanchez and Joy Dumas.
They set up an awning in the grassy median of Naches avenue affixed with cooling sprayers. The Yakima Health District provided the group with COVID-19 testing kits and food boxes to hand out.
More than 80 people had stopped for food or water by noon Tuesday, and the station helped more than 120 men, women and children the day before, Leija said.
“We’ve had a lot of folks working in the cherries get off early and come,” she said.
City workers and a Pacific Power crew working in the area also stopped for water, she said.
“Lots of people coming through for this; It’s pretty impressive,” Dumas said.
Lower Valley efforts
Noah’s Ark, a Wapato homeless shelter, just got its air-conditioning system in operation last week, said case manager Shealynn Reuther.
The shelter is only allowed to sleep about 30 people a night but has seen as many as 60 or more people come in during the day to escape the heat, she said.
“They’re hot, they’re coming in and they’re exhausted just wanting to cool down,” she said.
Shelter staff have been taking water, ice and food to those on the streets and in makeshift camps in fields and along the Yakima River.
She estimated that there are about 20 to 30 homeless people living in such encampments along the river between Wapato and Toppenish on the Yakama reservation.
They Yakama Nation’s homeless program — Village of Hope — also has been doing outreach, bringing water and supplies to those in need.
The tribe also has opened two air-conditioned longhouses (traditional churches) as cooling centers for elders, families or anyone in need — Toppenish Creek Longhouse on Mission Road outside White Swan and the Wapato Longhouse at 1153 Donald Wapato Road.
Water is available at those longhouses and kitchens are available for use, according to a Yakama Nation Facebook post.