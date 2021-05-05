Nonprofit and community groups will be able to apply to paint crosswalks in Yakima under a new policy approved Tuesday by the Yakima City Council.
The council approved the policy, which was reviewed by the city’s arts commission. It allows groups to apply for a right-of-way permit to paint a crosswalk. The group will need to pay for the design, installation, materials and upkeep, so there is no cost to the city.
The painting must take place at a location where there is already a marked crosswalk and won’t be allowed on higher-traffic arterial and collector streets. Words, letters, symbols and logos will not be allowed.
In other action, the council approved:
• Proclamations recognizing foster care month, mental health month and missing and unidentified persons awareness month.
• A proclamation encouraging everyone who is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It was accepted by members of the Rotary Club of Yakima.
• A proposal from Pheasants Forever to distribute a pollinator seed mix designed for the Yakima Valley’s semi-arid environment in an area by the Yakima water treatment facility that was burned and would be visible from Interstate 82.
The council heard a report from state Rep. Jeremie Dufault about state funding approved for Miller Park improvements and the former Boise Cascade mill site redevelopment.
The council scheduled future discussions on its housing action plan, and a request from the Yakima Citizens Climate Lobby for support of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and other climate change legislation.
Council members also are planning to schedule a meeting with Yakima County commissioners about the care campus, which will provide mental health and other services to those experiencing homelessness.