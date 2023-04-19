Almost 400 pinwheels will pop up on the lawn of the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center Friday to bring awareness to child abuse.
Washington Association for Child Advocate Programs, a nonprofit organization that provides support and training for child advocates and guardians ad litem, and the county juvenile court are conducting an open house Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the justice center, 1728 Jerome Ave., as part of Child Abuse Awareness month.
Along with the open house, there will be 389 pinwheels placed on the lawn at the juvenile court and detention facility to represent the number of local children who are in the county’s dependency system because of child abuse or neglect, according to a news release from the association.
Pinwheels have been a symbol of child abuse prevention since 2008, the release said, as they represent playfulness, joy and childhood.
Organizers say the event highlights the need and importance of child advocacy programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.