Leer en Español.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Washington Fruit Community Center opens its doors to the public for a new free dance space in the Yakima Valley.

The program came about in November when community center staff put on Latin music for the seniors.

"One day, the daughter of one of the seniors played Latin music to lighten the mood. Then she and I started dancing, and then everyone followed us, it was like a spontaneous party," said Jozelynn Evans of the Washington Fruit Community Center.

The success of that meeting gave life to weekly dances every Thursday that were like "little parties" with various tropical rhythms: mambo, salsa, merengue, cumbia, among others. Nothing formal yet, Evans said.

In March, Maria Beaudry, who belongs to the group 509 Dancers con Sabor, arrived one night asking for classes. Since there were none, she volunteered to teach them along with her two partners.

"The next day I told my boss and she authorized this free class program," Evans said. Since then, 509 Dancers con Sabor has been teaching salsa classes for free.

PHOTOS: Salsa dancing lessons with 509 Salsa con Sabor Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Washington Fruit Community Center opens its doors to the public for a new free dance space in the Yakima Valley.

For the love of dance

Beaudry, originally from Spain and a 40-year resident of Yakima County, has been dancing salsa for 13 years and says she considers herself a salsa dancer at heart like everyone in her group.

"I live in a retirement home for seniors and one day I saw the information about the community center, since I'm interested in going dancing everywhere there is salsa, I went and talked to Ms. Evans. Since there were no classes, I offered her that my group could organize these salsa events with instructors who can teach free salsa dancing, so we opened this salsa group on Thursdays. My friends Casey and Beth teach these classes," she said.

The classes, she added, are taught "for the love of the dance."

Her friend Beth Trudeau, who was born in Spokane and has lived in Selah since 2004, started dancing salsa in 2012. Casey Sanford has resided in Yakima for 35 years and has been dancing salsa since 2013.

Although they are not professional dancers, Trudeau said, they have a lot of experience dancing, having danced in salsa classes at The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima for years and traveled together to participate in international salsa conferences where they have taken dance workshops at international conferences in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Thursday nights are the main dance nights, with a class offered. It's music only on Tuesdays, with no class.

Salsa for everyone

509 Dancers con Sabor doesn't just teach salsa at the community center. The group has been organizing salsa events since 2016.

"We advertise our events on social platforms and we have a group of about 15 to 20 people who come to dance with us, but there are also many new people at each event because the structure is first to give a free one-hour class with the basic steps.

"The next hour we stay to socialize, dancing, and many people who have done it before come to continue practicing their styles. We like these events because it's a way to socialize, meet new people, and dance what we love, salsa," said Trudeau.

The group organizes once-a-month a salsa night at Purrr in downtown Yakima. People who follow the group come from Tri-Cities, Spokane, Seattle and other neighboring places.

"For us, it is the best opportunity to continue dancing with our family of salseros," added Trudeau.

The salseros explained that salsa dancing has become popular throughout the country and even internationally.

"This rhythm is being danced by people of all races, ages, and social statuses. They are truly diverse groups that love salsa and there is no discrimination, it's just the passion for dancing, it's a fun and healthy activity. It helps you relax from the stress of everyday life," added Trudeau.

For Beaudry, these groups are like a big family that every week allows her to meet new people to dance with, regardless of whether she has a partner or not.

"Here if you don't come with a partner, it doesn't matter, because in the class you're going to rotate and dance with different people, and you're never going to feel alone, you're always going to have someone to dance with," she said. "This makes you feel safe because you recognize the people who come to the classes frequently, maybe you don't know their names, but you recognize them, this is very important for me. I am a senior citizen, and with this group, I find security and protection.

"All people, from teenagers on up, should come to dance with us sometime. We invite you to be part of our big salsa family, we want our group to grow, we invite you to join us every Thursday. Put on your dancing shoes and come and have fun every week, it's the best therapy!" Beaudry said.