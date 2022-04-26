The Yakima chapter of Quilts of Valor honored 13 service members and veterans during a special ceremony Sunday.
Each honoree was given a quilt made by members of the local group. The quilts are a sign of gratitude for the veterans’ service and sacrifice.
The honorees accepted their quilts in front of family and friends at Peace Lutheran Church in Selah. Organizers gave a brief military history for each veteran.
Army veteran and Selah resident Leonard Martian was one of the recipients. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and fought in the Korean War.
“Oh, this was nice. I appreciate it. God bless everyone,” said Martian, of the volunteers and other honorees.
The quilts all have a red, white and blue patriotic theme. Some have eagles and flags as part of the design.
Quilts of Valor is a nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans from all branches of the military. The group has more than 10,000 members in all 50 states.
The Yakima chapter started in July 2021 by volunteer Shirleen Wilhelm.
“I started with Quilts of Valor because I grew up in the Vietnam era, and I know how vets were treated when they came home. We now have 37 members, and we are growing. We have a very supportive community,” Wilhelm said.
The mission of Quilts of Valor is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing quilt.
“This quilt is meant to express our gratitude. We believe that valor and a volunteer military is giving up your rights to freedom to ensure the safety of our nation,” Wilhelm said.
The national organization started in 2003, and since then has given 300,000 quilts to service members.
According to the Quilts of Valor website, each quilt is made up of three layers: the pieced top, which is usually a multi-colored pattern; the batting, which is the center and provides warmth and softness; and the backing, which holds the quilt together.
“The top of the quilt has many colors, shapes and fabric that represents many diverse people and unique individuals. The batting in the center represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the unit, the family,” Wilhelm said.
Vietnam veteran lapel pins were also presented to some of the honorees. Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.