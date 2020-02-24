Community members are invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new playground in east Yakima on Thursday.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at South Eighth Street.
About $160,000 in improvements are planned at the park, including new playground equipment, a 576-square-foot picnic shelter, and security lighting, according to a news release.
Yakima Downtown Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, Southwest Rotary and Rotary Trust contributed to the improvements. Yakima Downtown Rotary President Eric Silvers chose the park as the site for the new playground, which is ready for installation at the site of the old playground.
The planned date for the playground installation is Saturday, April 18. Rotarians will build the playground with help from city of Yakima park maintenance staff and the staff from PlayCreation.
Ken Wilkinson, the city’s parks and recreation manager, said he was grateful to the generous Yakima community that gives back and helps improve the city’s parks.
“The Yakima Parks & Recreation Division is able to do much more because of great partners like our Rotary Clubs,” he said.
Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff and Mayor Patricia Byers will speak during the ceremony.