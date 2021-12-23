Grief and loss at the holidays: Sharing memories connects one Yakima family

Amid feelings of grief and loss, gathering with family brings joy, connectedness and memories for Yesenia Albarran.
The sense of loss “always feels fresh, especially at the holidays,” Albarran said, looking toward the brightly lit altar she has in her Yakima apartment.
The small wooden table was crowded with photos of her brother, grandmother, grandfather and father that overflowed onto the walls. A string of colorful, glowing Christmas lights was draped around the collection.
Albarran stood to light the candle at the center. She always leaves the lights on, she said, but the candle is for special occasions, when she wants to feel closer to her family.
Hanging in a frame on the wall is a photo of her grandmother, Guadalupe, who died about a year ago. Before she died, she was showing signs of dementia, Albarran said. She snapped the photo one day while Guadalupe was deep in thought.
“You can feel the warmth that she gives off,” Albarran said.
Her hugs made you feel safe, and just being around her made you feel better, Albarran said. She was the glue to the family, and she shared her love through cooking.
Tucked in the corner of the picture frame is another photo of a smiling young man, Albarran’s older brother Juan. He died about 11 years ago.
Albarran, the youngest in her family, doesn’t remember much about her older brother, but she preserved one memory, going fishing with her siblings, in a tattoo on her wrist.
“He was a protector, and he loved every one of his siblings very much,” Albarran said.
He was someone you could always go to, she said, and she looked up to him. He was smart, funny and caring, extremely ticklish, and easy to make laugh, she said.
“He was a big brother anyone would have wanted,” Albarran said.
Grief over the holidays
The holiday season, with added stressors, expectations and responsibilities, can be a challenging time for people experiencing grief, and each individual and family experiences it differently.
“Most people in grief are not ready to go for the ‘fa-la-la-la-la,’ singsong, razzle dazzle of the season,” said Scott Klepach, bereavement coordinator for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
There is a harmful expectation, whether from the grieving person or someone close to them, that they need to “get over” their loss or trauma, Klepach said.
“We really want to use language that it’s a lifelong way of living with grief or living with loss,” Klepach said. “Not to perpetuate it, but to allow people to still live life, even if it's not going to be like it was before.”
Klepach encouraged people to carve out time and space, especially during the holidays, for silence or reflection, or to sit with uncomfortable feelings.
“That way you can process, allow yourself to be the full person responding to what you're dealing with and what you're going through,” he said.
Stacy Remy, a clinical supervisor and mental health clinician at Catholic Charities, said family gatherings at the holidays may look different after a loss.
“They can bring comfort, but also a lot of sadness for some,” Remy said. “If someone is experiencing depression already, it can take a considerable effort to even get dressed in the morning, let alone go to holiday functions and socialize.”
Grief is complex and different for everyone, Remy said. It can affect a person emotionally, physically, spiritually or behaviorally.
A person’s response to a loss depends on if it was expected or sudden, if it was peaceful or tragic, or if the relationship was solid or strained, she said.
“If it’s a brand new loss, many people will experience feelings like numbness, denial, anger, or overwhelming pain or shock,” Remy said. “It can also cause extreme anxiety, panic-like symptoms or profound sadness.”
The additional stress at the holidays can compound those symptoms, she said, and make functioning day-to-day even more difficult.
Remembering loved ones
The sky's the limit when it comes to ways people can remember their loved ones, Remy said.
“It's important that people find ways to cope that make sense with their own personal belief systems,” Remy said.
Some people decide to make a certain meal, light a candle, play a song, or share a memory, Klepach said, but a tradition can be anything. These ceremonies not only honor someone who has died, but can help a family create new and lasting memories with each other, he said.
Remy said people may choose to wear a piece of jewelry or a clothing item, visit the cemetery, go to church, or visit another place that was meaningful. Others may volunteer or write a letter to their loved one.
One healthy way to cope is journaling or writing.
“Many people worry about forgetting important aspects of their loved ones,” Remy said. “Writing down your memories can be a good way to honor and ensure those memories aren’t gone.”
Whether it’s something to keep private, to share with someone close to you or to share in a group setting, writing can also help someone process their thoughts and emotions, Klepach said.
“You write in order to figure out what you know or what you think or what you feel,” he said.
Klepach said a good question to reflect on is, “what am I feeling in my body?” That question can get someone out of their heads and into feelings, emotions, or spirituality for some, Klepach said.
Keeping and passing on memories
For Yesenia Albarran, photos of Juan and Guadalupe remind her of good memories and help her share them with her children, who don’t know their uncle or remember much of their great-grandmother. Passing down the memories and traditions is important, she said.
One of her grandmother’s specialties was homemade flour tortillas. She remembers watching her grandmother make them when she was younger. Her grandma would give her tiny tortillas to shape while she cooked the others on the stove.
“They were the best tortillas you’ve ever had,” Albarran said.
The tradition has been passed to the next generation. Albarran’s son, Landon Roybal, 6, now helps his grandmother make tortillas.
“It’s heartwarming to know that the things I enjoyed doing with my own grandmother, I get to see my son do those same things with my mom,” Albarran said.
Listening to Spanish music, getting bread from a nearby panaderia or bakery and taking flowers to the cemetery are all ways Abarran and her siblings cope with loss.
“Keeping their memory alive is what gets me through the tough times around the holidays,” Albarran said. “It’s sad, but if you get together with family and keep bringing them up and sharing memories, it all turns happy."
It’s when she goes home that the sadness sets in, she said. “Then, the best thing to do is let it out.”
