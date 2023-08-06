GLEED — Wendy Olson-Killion grew up in a Norman Rockwell painting. At least, that’s how she put it in her college admissions essay 26 years ago, when she wrote about Gleed. She called it “the town that time forgot.”
Her hometown is not officially a town but a census-designated area that sits at the borders of Yakima, Naches and Selah. It has a handful of businesses, churches, a park and fewer than 3,000 residents.
If the Midwest is known as “flyover country,” then perhaps Gleed is the Upper Yakima Valley’s “drive past country.” U.S. Highway 12 goes through the western edge of it. People drive by on their way from Yakima to Naches and beyond. If not for its distinctive blue and white sign announcing local businesses, a person might not even know they were in Gleed at all.
But for the folks who live there, many of them for decades or generations, Gleed has a small town charm while being conveniently close to both city and country. It’s home. And it’s one they’re not eager to leave any time soon.
Olson-Killion moved away for about two decades while her husband, another Gleed local, was in the Navy and she pursued a career with Expedia. They traveled far and wide, but came home a few years ago during the pandemic to raise their two children and be close to family. The area might not look exactly the same, but it feels just as Olson-Killion remembered.
“The faces have changed, but the spirit remains the same,” she said.
Seeds of Gleed
The area gets its name from its first white settlers, James and Sarah Gleed, who arrived in 1878 and established a farm, making use of the nearby Naches River. The area remains largely rural to this day.
The Lower Naches Grange was established in 1909 and served as a way for the community to connect. Locals banded together to raise funds and build a new hall for the Grange, which completed construction in 1954, according to Elizabeth Wade, who was born in Gleed in 1935. She shared the history of the Lower Naches Grange with the Yakima Herald-Republic during a recent Grange meeting.
Her family has lived in the area for generations and her dad was also a Grange member. Wade, 88, was born and raised in Gleed. As a high school student, she even learned to square dance in the Grange hall.
“I’m a Gleed girl,” she said.
Wade got married and moved to Naches when she was 18. She said she hated to leave the area, including its beautiful new hall. But in 2022, the Naches Grange merged with Lower Naches.
“And I came home,” Wade said.
The Grange continues to serve as a community meeting location. The Grange raised money for charitable causes and hosts a Christmas celebration each year for local kids. That’s how Tracie Johnson got involved. She’s been a Grange member since 2002 and her grandkids still come to the Christmas parties.
Two local church congregations use the Grange for Sunday services. Ed Becker, a pastor with Naches Valley Community Church, said the building was well cared for, which is not always the case for old halls like it.
Growing up Gleed
For some, the Lower Naches Grange was also the setting for formative childhood memories.
Tonia Buckley, Elizabeth Wade’s niece, said she practically grew up at the Grange. She remembered running around the stage as a kid and the adults telling her to knock it off.
“We were always getting in trouble for something,” said Buckley, a fourth-generation resident of Lower Naches.
While standing in Gleed’s Lower Naches Community Park, Olson-Killion could point to almost any house and remember who lived there. Since moving back to Gleed, she’s enjoyed reconnecting with the community and running into people she knew from school.
“You just have an instant connection with people who grew up here,” she said. It’s a tight-knit community, but it almost feels like she never left.
Her mom Sue Olson has a similar uncanny ability to map out Gleed and the surrounding valley from memory. She moved to Gleed 45 years ago, where she and her husband, Eric, operated a large beekeeping business. These days, they keep busy by managing 250 acres of orchards in Selah in a spot northeast of Gleed.
From their house on a hill, the Olsons have a near-perfect view of the surrounding valleys. Sue Olson could just point out the tip of the Yakima Valley SunDome, over 10 miles away. She pointed out where various farming families lived, the Allans and the Matsons and the Zirkles. She could also tell you what town they identified with.
The Olsons are firmly Gleed.
Gleed newbies
Because of the deep roots of some area residents, people who have lived in Gleed for decades sometimes still feel like newcomers.
Grange member Lillian Joslin joked that she and her husband, Lonnie, are the newbies who were roped into helping out at the hall. They moved to Gleed from Yakima in 1972 and have been members of the Lower Naches Grange for about 20 years. Lonnie Joslin is the current Grange Master and Lillian Joslin helps coordinate hall rentals. Since they live nearby, it's easy for them to pop in and check on the building.
Locals have noticed more housing development in the area, which was once made up of mostly orchards. Trish Taylor said she’s noticed more and more cars driving on her street over the years.
Those new houses don’t stay empty for long. Gleed Fire and Rescue Chief Ken Frazier said he was fortunate to find a house near Suntides Golf Course when he moved to the area in 1998.
“It's hard to find a house out here because people don't leave once they're here and people scarf up the stuff that comes for sale,” he said. “People want to be here.”
Gleed park’s restored glory
Lower Naches Community Park sits in the western central part of Gleed, only a few minutes from its downtown. During the July heatwave, the park was mostly empty during the day. But in the evenings it came alive with kids using the playground, basketball court and especially the soccer fields.
Central Washington Sounders youth soccer teams practiced in the park four nights a week. The teams, which are made up of kids from around Yakima, not just Gleed, have been practicing there for a little over a month.
“This is what it was like when I was a kid,” Olson-Killion said.
Local Ron Freeze lives near the park and said he enjoys seeing kids make good use of it. And in recent years, the park has been fixed up, making it a great spot for community events.
Much of the credit for the park’s revival goes to Jennifer Raap Walker of Yakima County Parks. She took over stewardship of the park about four years ago, when it had fallen into a rough state. The jungle gym was cracked and the basketball court was too full of holes to dribble a ball. It became Raap Walker’s goal to restore it.
A local construction company donated a new basketball court. This year, the parks department helped put in new play equipment. And Raap Walker is out there at least 20 hours a week maintaining the area.
But for her it’s all worth it. She lives in Selah, but she has a lot of love for Gleed because of how close the residents are to one another.
“That's what I really like about the Gleed community,” she said. “It's kind of like taking a step back in time. Everyone still looks out for each other.”
The park has hosted more community events in recent years, including a trunk-or-treat last fall and a flea market in June.
In about a month, the Gleed community will once again gather in Lower Naches Valley Community Park, this time for a first responders, law enforcement and military appreciation night. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Having community events like this reminds Raap Walker of the world she grew up in, one where people felt connected to their neighbors.
“One guy, I was talking to him about this law enforcement appreciation night and he said, ‘Oh, you're trying to turn back the hands of time.’ And I said, ‘Something like that,” she said.
And what better place to try that in than the town time forgot?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.