The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park.
The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center.
The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. and 30 acres of habitat along the Yakima River suffered damage due to a fire in September 2020.
Construction of the new visitor center will begin Nov. 7 and should be completed in March 2023. The rebuild is possible due to a combination of insurance funds, fund raising and private donations.
“It really kicked us forward into the moment where our board rose to the occasion and said it's time to get moving forward with the campaign. We need to replace some things that we need to get this community back engaged with the Greenway and helping us support what we have here which is the jewel of Yakima,” said Kellie Connaughton, Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway Foundation.
“In this campaign, we're not only trying to raise several million dollars for our endowment for continued maintenance of the Greenway trail but also four million dollars for capital improvements.”
An updated master plan for the Greenway Foundation visitors center rebuild includes upgraded LED lighting in the park, parking lots and main areas of use like bathrooms.
The Greenway Foundation Visitor Center will be built better to serve the foundation and the community said Konnor Hopkins, 2022 executive board president. “It's going to be a place that the community can use. It's not only for us. It's really cool.”
Improvement include state of the art technology for small meetings, event logistics, volunteer signup headquarters, lectures and learning events. Solal panels will be attached for energy efficiency.
BORArchitecture of Yakima designed the Yakima Greenway Visitor Center and Kitt Construction of Yakima will oversee the construction.
