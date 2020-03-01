A meeting on Green Dot roads is planned Wednesday in Selah.
The state departments of Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources will provide information and take public comments on updates and proposed changes to the Green Dot road system. The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St. in Selah.
Proposed changes include adding Green Dot roads in the Cowiche Unit to provide access to adjacent DNR lands in the Ahtanum Green Dot Road Management Area, according to a news release.
“This addition to the Green Dot system, provides access across formerly private property that limited public access for several years,” says Ross Huffman, Regional Lands Operations Manager for WDFW.
The Green Dot road management system marks roads in Yakima and Kittitas counties that are open to public motorized vehicle use. Marked with a round green reflector on a white route marker, these roads provide access to camping, hunting, wildlife viewing, and off-road vehicle riding, while protecting sensitive habitat from damage caused by motorized vehicles.
To access Green Dot maps, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands/public-conduct#green-dot.