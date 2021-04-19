Several organizations will receive coronavirus grants to aid in efforts to reach farmworkers and other underserved communities in Yakima County.
All in WA awarded 111 community organizations more than $2.8 million in grants through the first round of its Vaccine Equity Initiative grant program. The program was launched to reduce barriers to safe vaccine access for Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.
The organization prioritized requests from organizations that can provide linguistically and culturally specific vaccine education and outreach, organize events that make vaccines more accessible and remove other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation.
Organizations that received grants are:
- The Center for Latino Leadership received $35,000 for vaccine outreach and education for Latinx, migrant farm and agricultural workers in Yakima County and greater Central Washington.
- La Casa Hogar received $25,000 that will be used to provide linguistically and culturally appropriate vaccine outreach, community engagement, and registration support for the Latinx community and farm and agricultural workers in Yakima County.
- Northwest Communities Education Center/KDNA will receive $25,000 to fund an educational radio campaign to promote understanding and trust in the vaccine and share information about vaccination clinics for farmworkers and agricultural workers in Yakima County.
- Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho received $25,000. The funds will be used for mobile health clinics at or near 20 migrant farmworker housing sites and agricultural facilities throughout Central Washington, including Yakima County. The clinics will offer vaccinations, distribute sanitation kits and provide Spanish-language educational information on COVID safety, symptoms and testing.
- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services received $25,000 for mobile, pop-up and community-based
- vaccination clinics, transportation, and registration support for immigrants and refugees, and farm and agricultural workers in Yakima County.